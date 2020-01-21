Bettendorf mayor to present State of the City on Feb. 19

The City of Bettendorf will hold its annual State of the City Address on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. with opening remarks and lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Robert Gallagher will present the State of the City Address at approximately 12:15 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the luncheon and/or the State of the City Address. Lunch is $15 per person and is payable at the door with cash or check. Online payment is available on the City’s webpage at www.bettendorf.org.

The public also can attend the presentation only for free.

The event is an annual presentation by the mayor that brings government officials, business owners, civic leaders, and residents together to reflect on the city's accomplishments from the past year and review plans for the future.

