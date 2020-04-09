Bettendorf mayor: 'We continue to need additional PPE'

“We continue to need additional PPE,” Gallagher added. “We work with both sides of the river in the Quad-City area to secure that equipment. Thanks to the MRCTI we’ve made a group purchase.”

Colin Wellenkamp, MRCTI executive director, said the Quad Cities as well as Baton Rouge, Memphis and other river cities had all made purchasing orders with outlets provided by the MRCTI for masks, goggles, gloves, face shields and other equipment. Wellenkamp did not have a precise figure of units but said orders were in the “tens of thousands.”

On Thursday morning the Mississippi River at Rock Island was measured at 17.7 ft, just below the "major" flood threshold of 18 feet. Davenport has set up HESCO barriers downtown as a precaution for possible precipitation later in the month.

Both the flood and virus situations are fluid and uncertain. Earlier flood models predicted peak flooding in late April, though that situation changes every week. Similarly, some models show Iowa’s COVID-19 crisis to peak in late April, but new data change projections every day.

“It was not hard for my co-Chair Mayor Gallagher and I to see that the pandemic could hit us right at one of the most dangerous times of the year,” said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome of Baton Rouge, La.