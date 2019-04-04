A local military caregiver has been named a 2019 Elizabeth Dole Foundation Caregiver Fellow.
Melinda Smith-Pace, wife of Army and Navy veteran Michael, will serve as an advocate and ambassador for the estimated 5.5 million military caregivers, who take care of veterans who have suffered severe injuries.
Michael, who was in the Navy during the Gulf War, joined the Army in 2001 after he and Melinda met in college. They moved to Fort Benning in Georgia, where Michael was injured in a 2005 training exercise that left him with a deformed foot and knee, back injuries and major anxiety and depression.
"At the time of his injury, we weren't really sure how significant it was. He had three surgeries on his foot and was having a lot of problems moving around and trying to get places and trying to do things that had always come very naturally," Smith-Pace said about the aftereffects of her husband's injury. A very involved and active soldier, his life dramatically changed with the injury.
Back then, Smith-Pace said, there wasn't a lot of information given to wounded soldiers. Classified as "60 percent disabled," the family received an income off that designation until Michael could try to find a job. "His job search didn't go very well because he was trained to do specific things, and those things were no longer available to him."
In addition to the injury, Michael and Melinda had a family to take care of. All three of their children, ages 21, 17 and 14, have special needs, which complicates things even more.
At the time, Melinda said, she didn't consider herself a military caregiver because she had never heard that term. "Nobody had ever given me any special training, nobody had ever talked to me about what would happen to my husband," she said. "So we went through a lot of trauma, emotional trauma, physical trauma trying to figure out what he could do."
Most of that process was done by the Smith-Paces due to a lack of help from others, Melinda said. In addition, they found out Michael had a lot of psychological trauma about two years ago from both his deployment in the Gulf War and the training accident, causing him to be classified as "100 percent disabled."
"Emotionally, it's just really stressful when your husband can't do the things that he wanted to do with his life and he has to start finding his own," Melinda said, also noting that Michael was at the doctor's office almost every other week or multiple times a day. She sometimes has to remind him to take his medication, eat meals or help him cook so he'd remember to eat due to his memory problems.
"Our lives were consumed by constant doctor's appointments, therapy appointments, trying to make decisions about what he could or couldn't do, vocational rehab, and it was a bit overwhelming."
The internet has been a big help, says Melinda. Joining the Caregivers Of Wounded Warriors Facebook page, she learned a lot of things, including that they considered being a caregiver a job. Now, she says, she has a new perspective; she gave up her job and educational pursuits to assist Michael.
"They think a lot about the veterans, and you don't hear a lot about the caregivers. The spouses, sisters, brothers, parents of people who come back from training or wars totally different people in a lot of cases."
The Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Smith-Pace said, helps connect caregivers through "Hidden Heroes," which trains them to help train other caregivers. She hopes to start up a support group in May for military caregivers in the Quad-Cities through Hidden Heroes.
"We know that there's 10,000 veterans, there's probably 10,000 caregivers out there who probably would like a night off every once in a while to talk to other people who know what their life is like," she said. "And hopefully we can help provide that in a lot of different ways, through having fun but also learning resources together and sharing together."