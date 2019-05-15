{{featured_button_text}}
Police are responding to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Bettendorf.

 Linda Cook, lcook@qctimes.com

A motorcycle accident Monday evening in Crow Creek Park, Bettendorf, remains under investigation.

The accident happened shortly before 6 p.m. at 4800 Crow Creek Road near the Quad-Cities Dekhockey rink, said Lauran Haldeman, spokesperson for the City of Bettendorf,

The driver of the motorcycle, an 18-year-old Bettendorf man, was wearing a helmet. He suffered scrapes or "road rash" injuries and was transported to Genesis Medical Center - East Rusholme Street, Davenport,  for treatment.

Speed, following too closely and making an improper pass on the left may be contributing factors, she said. The motorcycle tried to go around another vehicle on its left side while it was trying to turn left into a parking spot.

