Bettendorf officials on Friday picked acting Fire Chief Steve Knorrek to lead the city’s fire department, giving the veteran fireman an official title he has long sought to hold.
“It’s not something I expected because I never knew that our chief was going to be leaving,” Knorrek said, with a chuckle. “It’s something I had thought about as a young firefighter – had that as a goal – and worked toward that. And then the last few years, didn’t think that was ever going to be a possibility.”
Knorrek is replacing former chief Gerry Voelliger, who spent nearly 30 years as the department’s leader. Voelliger was among several veteran employees who chose to take early-retirement this year, a move city officials offered to patch an unexpected $1.2 million budget shortfall.
As the chief, Knorrek said his biggest goal will be to help prepare other fire department officers for the future. He noted he will retire in five years because he will have reached the mandatory deadline by that time.
Knorrek began his career with the department in 1983. Over the years, his work experience has included fire investigation, emergency management services maintenance and personnel management. His last official job title was assistant chief.
In a statement, City Administrator Decker Ploehn said Knorrek’s “impressive history” with the department “will make him an excellent leader who will continue to provide quality service to our community.” He also noted that the city chose to hire from within instead of doing a national search to fill the job.
A formal swearing-in ceremony for Knorrek is scheduled to take place Dec. 4 in City Hall.