Pleasant Valley High School alumni Jake Wood received the Pat Tillman Award for Service on Wednesday for his work with nonprofit Team Rubicon. He marked the honor with a rousing speech about unity and compassion during the ESPY awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
Wood, a veteran and former college football player, runs the California-based nonprofit agency Team Rubicon, which sends volunteers to assist distressed people around the world during major emergencies. Speaking from the ceremony stage in Los Angeles, Wood said he believes spending time in the military and on the field bridges racial divides, saying “hard work in the pursuit of a common goal forces collaboration and appreciation.”
“Both the military and sports have an incredible ability to make differences in our society disappear,” Wood said. “Things as simple as a uniform let team colors like red, blue or gold or a camouflage pattern unite us rather than have colors like white, black or brown divide us.”
A native of Bettendorf, Wood played football at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines after college. In 2010, Wood founded the nonprofit in response to a disastrous earthquake in Haiti that crippled the country with mass death and destruction.
It has a network with thousands of volunteers, most of whom are also military veterans.
The award is named after Tillman, who left the National Football League to join the U.S. Army in response to the 9/11 terror attacks of 2001. Tillman was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.