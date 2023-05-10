Two Bettendorf sisters have teamed up to create a new poster and T-shirt to help fund abortion access in Iowa.

Bettendorf High School graduates Deborah Kraft and Stephanie Kraft Sheley submitted their piece, "Abortion Rights are Iowa Nice." The image is a poster, containing the title phrase in Kraft's signature style, and using vintage images of Iowa, including the Iowa State Capitol and Iowa corn.

The art was turned into a poster by the Iowa Abortion Access Fund and Iowa-based T-shirt shop Raygun, which annually puts out a call to artists to create pieces with the goal of raising funds for its Art for Access program.

Every year, artists submit work to be turned into a poster. The two entities ultimately choose 10 designs to be turned into posters and postcards. The proceeds from the sale of the posters and shirts will go to the Iowa Abortion Access Fund, an organization that funds abortion care in Iowa.

Sheley has been involved in the fight for abortion access since 2016 and currently works in St. Louis, where she is a practicing lawyer and nonprofit leader who helps Missouri residents access abortion care.

In 2021, she launched her own organization, Right by You, to help Missourians access abortion care safely. Advocacy is a cause near to her and with her sister working as an artist in Chicago, the opportunity to submit a design seemed like an opportunity to express both of their passions.

"When I saw this come up, I was super excited to do something with my home state," Sheley said.

Together, the sisters came up with the idea to expand on the popular phrase, "Iowa nice."

"We teamed up and created one that would speak to Iowa's values related to abortion care and why it's consistent to Iowa's values to fight for access," Sheley said.

For her sister, the chance to work together and combine their talents was one she couldn't pass up.

"This is her bread and butter. This is the work that she does all day, every day," Kraft said of her twin. "Having a chance to do something with my practice and my profession that can move this forward in a small way is an opportunity that I want to take advantage of."

Their design was ultimately chosen, and Raygun liked the concept so much, it turned the design into a T-shirt, too. The inspiration behind the design was to be as inclusive as possible, while also pointing out full inclusivity has never been achieved, Sheley said.

"Iowa nice is this really charming concept that we identify with being from Iowa," she said. "Iowa rights are obviously legal rights."

But Iowa nice has never been applied evenly, she said.

"There are many people of color and Black people who have reported not enjoying that same treatment from Iowans," she said. "We invite attention with our large statement, but we have a blurb at the bottom that invites folks to think about what we are really fighting for."

The bottom of the shirt reads, "But rights have never been enough. And Nice has never produced freedom. Tolerate only Abortion Liberation, Abortion Justice." The shirts are available at the Des Moines store and online.