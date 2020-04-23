Bettendorf: No layoffs so far

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of Bettendorf has not had to lay off any employees because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that could change in May, depending on what Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds decides to do about opening the state back up to more activities, City Administrator Decker Ploehn said Wednesday.

At present, the city's library, Family Museum and Life Fitness and Community centers are closed to the public, but employees have been busy creating online programming at all but the Community Center and doing deep-cleaning and some remodeling and painting, depending on the location, Ploehn said.

Every room in the Community Center, for example, has been repainted — "it looks brand-new," Ploehn said — and the Family Museum's "Think Tank" has been moved upstairs. The latter was a job the city had considered bidding out but, because of the closure, could do in-house. Cleaning at the Fitness Center has extended to lights and fans.