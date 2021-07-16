Bettendorf nonprofit Hand-in-Hand expands through partnership with local church

When Hand-in-Hand’s summer program outgrew the nonprofit’s original building, a local church stepped in to save the day.

Hand-in-Hand, a Bettendorf-based nonprofit, focuses its services on providing inclusive recreation opportunities, child care and education services to children and adults of all physical and mental abilities.

During COVID-19, it gained many new participants in its virtual events, and upon returning to in-person programming, quickly realized that its original building in Bettendorf would not have enough space for all the participants in its summer programs.

“The demand for care was more than we could accomplish in our space,” said CEO Angie Kendall.

Following the recommendation of a local supporter, Kendall reached out to Edwards United Church of Christ in Davenport, which she had heard had extra space.

The church was more than happy to offer a place for Hand in Hand’s growing summer program.

“We have always looked for ways to be open to anybody who has a need,” said Lisa Gaston, the pastor at Edwards United Church of Christ, referencing the church’s past hosting an adoption agency and Head Start, among other programs. “It was just a perfect fit for our building.”