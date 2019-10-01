It's been a busy few years for Bettendorf.
Projects like the TBK Bank Sports Complex, the Bridges lofts and the Ascentra Credit Union headquarters are among some of the high-profile investments in the city.
At a Bettendorf Business Network meeting Tuesday, aldermen and the mayor of Bettendorf touted the work that's been done and looked ahead to future improvements.
"If our plans as a council continue to move forward, you're going to see a destination for entertainment and living in downtown Bettendorf," Mayor Bob Gallagher said at the meeting. Gallagher, who's running unopposed for mayor, touted "something that compliments our other downtowns but celebrates our community's best asset, the Mississippi River."
Noting that there's been around $400 million invested in Bettendorf in the past four years, Gallagher predicted at least double that in the coming years.
Also running unopposed, Fifth Ward Alderman Scott Webster noted that planning for the TBK Bank Sports Complex began with a 9 p.m. Friday night phone call by developer Doug Kratz. "That took everybody on council to get through. It took everybody. It was a ton of work, but it's a huge accomplishment for our region," he said.
First Ward Alderman Jerry Sechser said he's been pleased to work with a council in a premier city. One of the reasons for the success is the city's strategic planning. "The council brings in a consultant, and we sequester ourselves in city hall and do strategic planning and update the strategic plan, and have a plan moving forward," he said. "I think we're heading in the right direction."
Alderman at-large Frank Baden, also running unopposed, said he considers it a privilege to serve the people of Bettendorf. He also highlighted work on the I-74 bridge. "What we're seeing is just a good indication of some of the developers that we have in this town that are willing to work with this city in the best interest of the people to put quality developments in place," he said.
Second Ward Alderman Scott Naumann, whose seat is not up for election this year, encouraged people to stay engaged and come to meetings. "Please engage in your local government because we need that, we thrive on that, we want that."