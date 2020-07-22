Bettendorf OK's higher fitness center fees

The Bettendorf City Council on Tuesday approved a new fee structure for users of the Life Fitness Center that, with increases, should raise an extra $112,00 annually from the center, given current use.

That's important because, faced with a loss of $2 million to $4 million because of COVID-19-related shortfalls, the council had considered closing the center as one of its budget-cutting options. The city spends about $150,000 per year to operate the center, above the $600,000 it brings in through fees.

Fitness center members turned out to plead their case at a previous meeting, saying they would pay higher fees to keep the center open.

Increases approved Tuesday range from 10% to 25% on everything from annual memberships to room rentals. They go into effect Aug. 1.