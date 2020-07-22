Bettendorf OK's higher fitness center fees

The Bettendorf City Council on Tuesday approved a new fee structure for users of the Life Fitness Center that, with increases, should raise an extra $112,00 annually from the center, given current use.
That's important because, faced with a loss of $2 million to $4 million because of COVID-19-related shortfalls, the council had considered closing the center as one of its budget-cutting options. The city spends about $150,000 per year to operate the center, above the $600,000 it brings in through fees.
Fitness center members turned out to plead their case at a previous meeting, saying they would pay higher fees to keep the center open.
Increases approved Tuesday range from 10% to 25% on everything from annual memberships to room rentals. They go into effect Aug. 1.
Council members will revisit COVID-19-related budget issues in October by which time they hope to have a better idea where the city stands financially, especially in regard to sales tax revenue. Council members also will know whether the city will receive a grant to help with the hiring of six more firefighters.
Hiring additional fire fighters has been a priority for a long time.
In other business Tuesday the council:
• Approved the refinancing of a $15.6 million general obligation bond issued in 2014 that should save the city $1.1 million in interest over the life of the bond because of today's historically low interest rates. The interest will be reduced from 3.27% to 1.78%.
• Recognized resident Bob Sartor for receiving the Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award from the Iowa Urban Tree Council for his years of work battling emerald ash borer, an insect that kills ash trees, in trees on Bettendorf's public rights-of-way and parks.
Sartor is a licensed chemical applicator who has treated about 300 trees per year for three years on a volunteer basis. The city pays for the chemicals and a piece of equipment, but he does the work for free. He also provides the 60-gallon soil injector.
In addition to recognizing his state award, the council presented him with an award from the city.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.