Bettendorf OK's two townhouse plans

Two residential development issues received preliminary approval Tuesday from the Bettendorf City Council, beginning with the rezoning of 10.22 acres east of 5805 Middle Road and west of Butterfield Court for the building of 54 single-story townhouses in groups of three and four.
The request from Windmiller Development will change the zoning from agricultural urban reserve district to mixed residential district.
At the city's Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in December, area residents had raised concerns, mainly about storm water management and building setbacks.
But Windmiller representatives meantime met with three different sets of stakeholders and addressed homeowners' concerns, Mark Hunt, community development director, said.
The second issue, also brought by Windmiller Development, was a resolution approving a preliminary plat to build 41 two-story, owner-occupied townhomes on a 6.7-acre site between Devils Glen and Middle roads, bounded by Tanglewood Road on the north and Tanglefoot Lane on the south.
When the issue came up before the city's Planning and Zoning Commission, 10 residents spoke against it, either in person or by email, saying that they were assured by their developer — not Windmiller — when they built their homes that the adjoining land would be developed into eight single-family homes as part of the Grayhawk Addition.
Several said that townhouses valued at $200,000-$300,000 would devalue their homes that were in the $700,000 to $1 million range, according to minutes of the meeting.
Residents also brought up the issue of traffic safety on Tanglewood Road, a rural-type, seal-coat road without curbs, crosswalks, lane lines or storm sewers. The road already has more traffic since the building of a restaurant (The Tangled Wood) at the corner of Devils Glen and Tanglewood, they said at that meeting.
Hunt explained that the land already had the right zoning — R-3, mixed residential district — for townhouses. Previously, R-3 zoning allowed only single- and two-family homes, but as a result of the city's new zoning ordinance, townhouses are now allowed.
Roy Wennlund, chairman of the planning and zoning commission, stated during the December meeting that Grayhawk residents "were on constructive notice when they built their homes that the adjacent vacant property is zoned R-3."
Ryan Windmiller, of Windmiller Development, said at the hearing that the property will "not support $1 million homes given the proximate uses" to the west including a landscaping business and multi-family housing.
He said a wooded out lot between his site and the single-family homes would stay to serve as a buffer and as a storm water detention basin. And, in working with neighbors after the December meeting, he changed a three-unit townhouse nearest Grayhawk to single-family.
Steven Jennings, who spoke at December's planning and zoning meeting, told the council on Tuesday via Zoom that after working with the developer he is "happy with the outcome."
No other residents spoke.
Regarding Tanglewood Road, City Engineer Brent Morlok said Tuesday that reconstructing the road from Devils Glen to the entrance to Crow Creek Park is in the city's five year plan but could possibly be moved up to 2022 given this unexpected development.
The Windmiller Tanglewood Place development will have at least two other public reviews, one for the final plat and one for the site development plan.
Fave 5: Alma Gaul's most memorable stories of 2020
These are my five favorite stories from 2020.
I particularly liked this story because it was a "cold call." I had seen the house while driving by and just stopped and knocked on the door. …
This story came via a tip from a former Times staffer who lives in the Atlanta area; he had read a story about an Atlanta area man who, throug…
This story began with a phone call from a source who had read about the sculptor's death in the New York Times. The internationally known scul…
This is one of four stories I wrote relating to a book written by a Davenport woman on the life of George Davenport, one of the founders of Da…
This story was a total surprise and a delight to write. Turns out a former long-time Times reporter who I knew very well and who died three ye…