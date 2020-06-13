Bettendorf parent files lawsuit against teacher, school board, district

Several students in the classroom witnessed Kuntz visibly upset and/or angry at D.C. and saw him get her arms behind her back and push her out of the classroom.

She sustained injuries in the form of past and future:

medical expenses

physical and mental pain and suffering

mental anguish and emotional distress

loss of function of the mind and body

future loss of earnings

loss of earning capacity.

The lawsuit: Who is at fault

The suit calls Kuntz’s actions “willful, wanton, reckless, outrageous and in disregard of the known and obvious risks to D.C.” and calls him negligent.

The plaintiffs say they suffer edfrom severe emotional distress, the fear and worry that this incident may be repeated by other teachers or adults in the future with no repercussions, and the shock of the invasion of the security of the child and family, and that they have suffered from serious physical and mental injuries and effects after the “assault and battery.”