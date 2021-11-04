 Skip to main content
Bettendorf Park Band to open 52nd season
Bettendorf Park Band to open 52nd season

The Bettendorf Park Band will open its new season on Monday, Nov. 8 with a concert at the Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3775 Middle Road, Bettendorf. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited and admission is free.

The program will offer a fall theme including, "Prayer of Thanksgiving," "Autumn Nocturn," and "September Song." Also included will be Broadway medleys, "Curtains Up," and "Bob Hope Salute." Leading the band will be conductor Brian Hughes and assistant conductor Sean Talbot.

For more information, call 563-349-5511.

