Bettendorf Park Band to open summer concert series Friday

After being shut down last year because of COVID, the Bettendorf Park Band is back together and will be open its summer concert series at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Bill Bowe Bandshell at the city's Veterans Memorial Park.

“We just started practicing the first week of May,” said Davenport attorney Dick Davidson, who has played clarinet in the band for the past five years.

“We got shut down the first week of March last year, and we didn’t come back until the first week of May this year,” he added.

The Bettendorf Park Band is an all-volunteer concert band established in 1967. The band is under the direction of Brian Hughes of Dubuque.

There are about 50 people in the band, Davidson said.

“We’ve got more people now than we had last year,” he said. “I think everybody was cooped up and tired of being at home.”

Davidson said before joining the band he hadn’t touched his clarinet in 30 years but was able to pick it up again fairly quickly.

“It’s like riding a bike,” he said as encouragement to people who want to get involved but who may feel a bit timid about doing so.