Bettendorf Park Band to open summer concert series Friday

After being shut down last year because of COVID, the Bettendorf Park Band is back together and will be open its summer concert series at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Bill Bowe Bandshell at the city's Veterans Memorial Park.
“We just started practicing the first week of May,” said Davenport attorney Dick Davidson, who has played clarinet in the band for the past five years.
“We got shut down the first week of March last year, and we didn’t come back until the first week of May this year,” he added.
The Bettendorf Park Band is an all-volunteer concert band established in 1967. The band is under the direction of Brian Hughes of Dubuque.
There are about 50 people in the band, Davidson said.
“We’ve got more people now than we had last year,” he said. “I think everybody was cooped up and tired of being at home.”
Davidson said before joining the band he hadn’t touched his clarinet in 30 years but was able to pick it up again fairly quickly.
“It’s like riding a bike,” he said as encouragement to people who want to get involved but who may feel a bit timid about doing so.
“We’ve got most of the instruments, but we can always use more,” he said. “We could use some more saxophones. It’s interesting, last year we hardly had any flutes, but this year we have six of them.”
The band is a mix of all professions and talents, he said.
“Everybody learned to play an instrument in public school,” he said. “It’s a real mix of people of all ages. We’ve got high school kids to people in their 80s.”
Rehearsal is every Thursday night for two hours, 7-9 p.m., at the Bettendorf Community Center gym.
“It’s fun to practice in the winter and then play the pieces in the summer,” Davidson said. “This year we couldn’t practice at all so we’ll be recycling some music.”
People who attend the concerts usually bring blankets and wine, and the kids have a place to play and run.
The band is looking for nonprofit organizations to host an ice cream social on the days of the concerts.
Everything is free, Davidson said.
“This is the greatest free concert series in town,” he said. “It’s just old-fashioned band music. Great family entertainment.”
The other concert dates are June 25, July 3, July 16 and July 30. Veterans Memorial Park is located at 1645 23rd St. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.