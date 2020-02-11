Bettendorf Park Board recommends facilities plan go to voters

The Bettendorf Park Board gave its stamp of approval Tuesday to letting voters decide the future of a proposed community center/aquatics facility project.
By a 4-0 vote, the park board recommended that the Bettendorf City Council authorize a city election to consider the recreational facilities project. The park board, while an elected body, is not a taxing authority and cannot authorize a referendum.
City Administrator Decker Ploehn told the board that the endorsement would "get the ball rolling. It's been a long time coming to get here and we're excited about the opportunity to get to a September election and get on with it," he said.
The city has proposed a "conceptual plan" that would replace the aging Life Fitness Center, Community Center and Splash Landing with two new facilities — all in Middle Park. The concept renderings, created by the city's consultant Perkins + Will, were unveiled last month to the park board and city council.
It's expected to cost between $32 million and $37 million.
After the meeting, Park Board Chair Larry Makoben said the board is asking "the city council to take it to the voters."
He added that the parks department and board have been studying the future of the recreational facilities since 2018.
A steering committee consisted of park commissioners Steve Wilger and Tim Carroll; council members Frank Baden and Scott Naumann; retired parks director Steve Grimes; interim parks director Liz Solis-Willis; and Ploehn.
As part of the study, Makoben said users of the different facilities and non-users alike were interviewed about their recreational needs, ideas and their support level. "That's where our ideas come from, our citizens," he said, adding that "Some really want them (the new facilities)."
Makoben said the facilities' age (some dating as far back as the 1960s) and deteriorating conditions are the driving force behind the new plan. "We'd hate to shut them down," he said.
Under the proposal, the city would build a larger Splash Landing aquatics center elsewhere in Middle Park and then use its current site to construct a new combined community/fitness center.
Ploehn said the next step is for the city council to vote in early March to send the issue to referendum. The city has until July to notify the Scott County auditor of a special election, but he expects it will be held in early September.
During presentations last month, Poehn said the project would increase the tax levy by about $1.07 per $1,000 assessed valuation, which would mean a $141 property tax increase on an average $233,000 home.
He stressed that the proposal still is in the concept stage and there will be efforts to bring down the costs.
If approved, construction could begin on the new pool as early as summer 2021. The current pool would remain open during construction. Then the city would demolish Splash Landing to build the new community/fitness center in its place.