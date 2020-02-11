Bettendorf Park Board recommends facilities plan go to voters

He added that the parks department and board have been studying the future of the recreational facilities since 2018.

A steering committee consisted of park commissioners Steve Wilger and Tim Carroll; council members Frank Baden and Scott Naumann; retired parks director Steve Grimes; interim parks director Liz Solis-Willis; and Ploehn.

As part of the study, Makoben said users of the different facilities and non-users alike were interviewed about their recreational needs, ideas and their support level. "That's where our ideas come from, our citizens," he said, adding that "Some really want them (the new facilities)."

Makoben said the facilities' age (some dating as far back as the 1960s) and deteriorating conditions are the driving force behind the new plan. "We'd hate to shut them down," he said.

Under the proposal, the city would build a larger Splash Landing aquatics center elsewhere in Middle Park and then use its current site to construct a new combined community/fitness center.

Ploehn said the next step is for the city council to vote in early March to send the issue to referendum. The city has until July to notify the Scott County auditor of a special election, but he expects it will be held in early September.