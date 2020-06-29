Bettendorf pays resident $57,000 to settle open records request dispute

Diercks also wrote, “If you redact any information please state any reasons for that redaction.”

He filed suit against the city for the records Sept. 7, 2017, through his attorney Michael Meloy.

According to the Appeals Court ruling, “If ICAP was not providing a legal defense for the City, the City would still be required to defend against its liability.

“The public has an interest in knowing how public monies are being expended,” the Appeals Court said. “Because we conclude ICAP is performing a government function by virtue of its contract with the City, as specifically applied to the facts of this case, its records are public records subject to examination. The district court granted summary judgment on the ground the records were not public records subject to disclosure. This ruling was in error, and we reverse and remand for further proceedings.”

Diercks said that, “As a taxpaying citizen whose property taxes are raised every year I want to know where my money is going.