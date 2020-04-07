Bettendorf: Pickleballers were potentially exposed to virus

"(The man) indicated he did his normal routine on Monday, March 16, which included playing pickleball and then going to lunch with a number of the other pickleballers and then doing other errands around the community. He had no symptoms; he was not aware of any problems."

Ploehn said on the evening of March 16, the man became ill. The next morning, he called his doctor and was tested for coronavirus. At that time, the man isolated himself in his home. The test result came back positive March 21.

"He had been doing normal, routine activities the week prior, including going to St. Patrick's Day celebrations, and was active in the community," Ploehn said in the video. "He had no idea he was carrying the virus or when he could have been infected."

Ploehn asked residents to take the pandemic seriously.

"We can't see it, we can't touch it, we don't know what it looks like. You have to remain very vigilant that you are keeping your physical distance, that you are not in gatherings, that you're not going to places where people are. Let's stay away from each other right now."

He said the fitness center, library and family museum were immediately closed and being thoroughly cleaned.