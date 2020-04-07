Bettendorf: Pickleballers were potentially exposed to virus

It's been two weeks since Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn sounded the alarm about a city man who tested positive for the new coronavirus and how he may have spread it to others in the community.
Since the man tested positive March 21, the number of people with COVID-19 in Scott County has grown to 52 cases and one death as of April 7.
In a video message posted on the city's website March 23, Ploehn informed residents of the situation, saying the man, between the ages of 41 and 60, was active with a pickleball group that played regularly at the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center.
"As a result of that test, we were contacted by the pickleball group that frequents the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf," Ploehn said in the video. "A member of their group called to (say) he had tested positive, and wanted to make sure members of the club knew that. He agreed to let me talk to you about this situation.
"(The man) indicated he did his normal routine on Monday, March 16, which included playing pickleball and then going to lunch with a number of the other pickleballers and then doing other errands around the community. He had no symptoms; he was not aware of any problems."
Ploehn said on the evening of March 16, the man became ill. The next morning, he called his doctor and was tested for coronavirus. At that time, the man isolated himself in his home. The test result came back positive March 21.
"He had been doing normal, routine activities the week prior, including going to St. Patrick's Day celebrations, and was active in the community," Ploehn said in the video. "He had no idea he was carrying the virus or when he could have been infected."
Ploehn asked residents to take the pandemic seriously.
"We can't see it, we can't touch it, we don't know what it looks like. You have to remain very vigilant that you are keeping your physical distance, that you are not in gatherings, that you're not going to places where people are. Let's stay away from each other right now."
He said the fitness center, library and family museum were immediately closed and being thoroughly cleaned.
Ploehn said by phone on Monday that the man appears to be recovering from the coronavirus and is "doing fine."
"I think the whole message is, that guy was the essence of community spread three weeks ago," Ploehn said Monday. "It can go anywhere; it's a shame we can't see it. If we could see it, things would be different. You hope at some point, the seriousness of this will kick in.
"(The man) had been to several places before he tested positive, including bars and restaurants. He's not aware if he's infected anyone else. You don't even know you're passing it, when you're passing it, or who you are passing it to."
Ploehn said at this time, no one else associated with the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center has tested positive.
The city has closed all playgrounds, the dog park and the skate park at Crow Creek Park, but police continue to receive complaints about kids breaking through caution tape and barriers to access the areas.
"As we get complaints, we respond to those complaints," Ploehn said. "For the most part, people are complying. You do the best you can."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.