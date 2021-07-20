Bettendorf planning road repairs for 18th Street

Bettendorf is planning to reconstruct a short parcel of 18th Street.
The city expects to reconstruct 888 feet of 18th Street from St. Andrews Circle to Barcelona Street, according to city documents. The project, approved with a total budget of $450,000, would include new six inch Portland Cement Concrete pavement.
The city would also remove and replace driveway approaches, partially reconstruct sidewalks, redo storm sewer intakes, adjust manholes, and complete erosion control measures on the street.
The city council approved the budget for the project, and is advertising for project bids. A portal for companies to bid is open until Aug. 10.
City Engineer Brent Morlok said because the city needed to repair much of 18th Street, and the resulting high cost, staff split reconstruction into two phases.
The council approved Tuesday to open construction bids on the first phase. The second will be brought before the council in about two years, Morlok said, and would include construction on 18th Street from St. Andrews Court to 53rd Street.
Because the second phase is about twice as much road, Morlok said, it’ll cost twice as much. The city also is replacing storm sewer pipes in the second phase, which are in short supply right now. Morlok said that was a secondary reason to delay the second phase of the project.
In late June, Iowa American Water External Affairs Manager Lisa Reisen wrote in an email to the Quad-City Times that demand for piping exceeded manufacturing because of postponed projects during the pandemic.
She wrote that despite material delivery delays, Iowa American Water anticipated to complete all planned water main replacements later this year. The shortage isn't affecting Bettendorf's projects.
Other city business
- The city of Bettendorf aiming to launch a new city website. Bettendorf Economic Development Director Jeff Reiter told members of the city council the website would be easier to navigate. A search feature would bring up parts of the website that included a search term, such as when someone searched “garbage.” A staff member from each department would be trained to administer the website.
- Bettendorf approved a resolution committing $300,000 to a Youth Assessment Center, the goal of which is to provide preventative services to young people and families to intervene early to keep them out of the juvenile justice system. Scott County and Davenport are also planning to commit funds for the center.