Bettendorf planning road repairs for 18th Street

Bettendorf is planning to reconstruct a short parcel of 18th Street.

The city expects to reconstruct 888 feet of 18th Street from St. Andrews Circle to Barcelona Street, according to city documents. The project, approved with a total budget of $450,000, would include new six inch Portland Cement Concrete pavement.

The city would also remove and replace driveway approaches, partially reconstruct sidewalks, redo storm sewer intakes, adjust manholes, and complete erosion control measures on the street.

The city council approved the budget for the project, and is advertising for project bids. A portal for companies to bid is open until Aug. 10.

City Engineer Brent Morlok said because the city needed to repair much of 18th Street, and the resulting high cost, staff split reconstruction into two phases.

The council approved Tuesday to open construction bids on the first phase. The second will be brought before the council in about two years, Morlok said, and would include construction on 18th Street from St. Andrews Court to 53rd Street.