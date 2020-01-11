You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bettendorf plans Winter Carnival for Feb. 1

Bettendorf plans Winter Carnival for Feb. 1

{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf will become a winter wonderland as sites across the city play host to the 2020 Winter Carnival on Feb. 1. 

The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at several locations including Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive; Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive; Faye's Field on the Learning Campus; Frozen Landing, 23rd Street and Middle Road; Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road; and Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road. 

The fun includes a mix of indoor and outdoor activities, weather permitting. Outdoor activities include a snow obstacle course and snow painting at Faye's Field; ice skating at Frozen Landing; and sledding and cross country skiing at Palmer Hills. 

In addition, the library will offer activities and crafts for all ages including a Little Hand Site for ages 5 and younger. At the museum, make a snowflake, play with pretend snow, make a snowman with model magic and more. 

The Life Fitness Center will offer pom-pom hockey, winter-themed family photos, a snowball toss, Movie Zone "Ralph Breaks the Internet" and more. 

Shuttle service will be available.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News