Bettendorf plans Winter Carnival for Feb. 1

Bettendorf will become a winter wonderland as sites across the city play host to the 2020 Winter Carnival on Feb. 1.
The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at several locations including Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive; Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive; Faye's Field on the Learning Campus; Frozen Landing, 23rd Street and Middle Road; Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road; and Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road.
The fun includes a mix of indoor and outdoor activities, weather permitting. Outdoor activities include a snow obstacle course and snow painting at Faye's Field; ice skating at Frozen Landing; and sledding and cross country skiing at Palmer Hills.
In addition, the library will offer activities and crafts for all ages including a Little Hand Site for ages 5 and younger. At the museum, make a snowflake, play with pretend snow, make a snowman with model magic and more.
The Life Fitness Center will offer pom-pom hockey, winter-themed family photos, a snowball toss, Movie Zone "Ralph Breaks the Internet" and more.
Shuttle service will be available.