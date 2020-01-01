Bettendorf police arrest Davenport officer who retired in 2019

A retired Davenport police officer faces misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and interference with official acts after Bettendorf police arrested him Tuesday night.

Rickey Dale Chase, 66, of Davenport, who retired in 2019, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. New Year's Eve on the 1500 block of Middle Road, Bettendorf, after officers were called to a party where an assault occurred between neighbors.

Chase was getting ready to get into the driver's seat of a 2016 Jeep Wrangler, according to the arrest affidavit, which describes him as "staggering and tripping and appeared to be intoxicated."

Officers warned Chase he would be "processed for OWI (operating while intoxicated)" if he started the engine.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chase stopped getting into the vehicle and his girlfriend tried to convince him to leave with her.

"The defendant became argumentative with officers. Officers then told him several times to walk away and return to the residence." If he refused, officers told him, he would be charged with public intoxication.

Chase continued to argue, tried to pull his arms free and would not place them behind his back to be handcuffed.