Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Bettendorf police department has issued a traffic alert for the area near TBK Bank Sports Complex on Memorial Day.

People traveling in that area can expect some short delays because of the Quad Cities Running Festival starting at 7 a.m.

Supporting Live Fit With Lupus, the event will begin at the TBK Bank Sports Complex, 4850 Competition Drive, and will use a portion of Forest Grove Drive for a short period of time.

On Forest Grove Drive from Devils Glen Road to Friendship Path, east and west traffic will be alternating. Officers and volunteers will be in the area directing traffic.

Motorists are asked to use caution and patience when traveling in this area.