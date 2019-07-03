Don't believe everything you read on Facebook, the Bettendorf Police Department says.
The City of Bettendorf issued a statement warning of a false Facebook post that advised citizens of checkpoints during the Fourth of July celebration.
"There is a fake Facebook post that looks like it comes from the City of Bettendorf. The entire Facebook page does not represent the City of Bettendorf and is not authorized to disseminate information on behalf of the City of Bettendorf," the release says. "The post talks about extra security stops/check points and asking visitors for IDs on the 4th of July. The post is completely false and did not come from the City of Bettendorf.
"The City of Bettendorf will NOT have security stops, check points or ask for IDs during the 4th of July event."
The email also details the events Bettendorf will have over the next couple of days, including the Adam Cunningham concert with opener Hap Hazard beginning at 7 p.m. at the west stage near 18th Street on Spruce Hills Drive.
The Fourth of July parade will begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Bettendorf. The annual Fourth of July festival begins at 12 p.m. along Spruce Hills Drive in front of Cumberland Square. The festival includes free ice cream served by Mayor Robert Gallagher and members of the City Council, two stages with local bands, food, rides, a petting zoo and crafts. The festivities end with fireworks at Middle Park.
For more information on the Fourth festivities, visit cityofbettendorf.org.