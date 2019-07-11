Bettendorf police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old bicyclist Wednesday.
Police Chief Keith Kimball said that at 7:36 p.m. officers were sent to Forest Grove Road just east of Eagle Ridge Road on a report of a bicyclist down on the south side of the road by the bike lane.
The cyclist had come off of his bike, Kimball said.
The investigation so far shows no indication a motorized vehicle was involved, he said.
The cyclist was found by other bicyclists traveling eastbound. He had passed them shortly before they came upon him on the ground.
The man, of Bettendorf, was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and then transported to University Hospitals, Iowa City, where he died.
An autopsy is being scheduled.