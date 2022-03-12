Bettendorf police investigating fatal crash

Bettendorf Police are investigating a fatal crash in the area of 18th Street and Parkway Drive.
Police ask that drivers avoid the area until the investigation is completed and the area cleared.
This story will be updated as police release more information.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today