Bettendorf police investigating fatal crash

  Updated
Bettendorf Police are investigating a fatal crash in the area of 18th Street and Parkway Drive.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area until the investigation is completed and the area cleared.

This story will be updated as police release more information.

