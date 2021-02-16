 Skip to main content
Bettendorf police officer awarded for heroic effort
  Updated
Bettendorf Police logo

The Bettendorf Police logo is painted on patrol vehicles.

 Jeff Cook

His voice cracking with emotion, Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball on Tuesday presented an Exceptional Service Award to Police Officer Patrick Mesick, an 8-year veteran of the force who shot and killed a man who was threatening the lives of others on Sept. 3.

"This tells it all right here," Kimball said, gesturing to the audience area of the city council chambers where the back wall was uncharacteristically lined with spectators and the chairs were mostly filled.

Among the crowd to support Mesick were former Police Chief Phil Redington, former Police Officer Bruce Schwartz and other former and current officers, including those who, with Mesick, answered the call on Sept. 3 in "reference an unknown disturbance" on 16½ Street.

Once inside the basement of the home day care at that address, Mesick found a man holding a knife sheath to the throat of a 3-year-old girl and a machete to her torso.

Mesick took "immediate and decisive action that quickly ended an extremely volatile situation saving the like of that 3-year-old and other occupants," Kimball said.

"I'm sorry it had to happen, but it was not your choice," the chief said to Mesick in presenting the award. "No one could have performed more heroically that day, and I thank you for that. We are lucky to have you on our team."

Kimball said Mesick grew up in Bettendorf, graduated from Bettendorf High School and "all he ever wanted to do was be a police officer."

City council members and everyone in the room, including Mesick's parents and wife and young daughter, gave him a standing ovation.

