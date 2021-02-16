Bettendorf police officer awarded for heroic effort

His voice cracking with emotion, Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball on Tuesday presented an Exceptional Service Award to Police Officer Patrick Mesick, an 8-year veteran of the force who shot and killed a man who was threatening the lives of others on Sept. 3.

"This tells it all right here," Kimball said, gesturing to the audience area of the city council chambers where the back wall was uncharacteristically lined with spectators and the chairs were mostly filled.

Among the crowd to support Mesick were former Police Chief Phil Redington, former Police Officer Bruce Schwartz and other former and current officers, including those who, with Mesick, answered the call on Sept. 3 in "reference an unknown disturbance" on 16½ Street.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once inside the basement of the home day care at that address, Mesick found a man holding a knife sheath to the throat of a 3-year-old girl and a machete to her torso.

Mesick took "immediate and decisive action that quickly ended an extremely volatile situation saving the like of that 3-year-old and other occupants," Kimball said.