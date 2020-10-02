Bettendorf police officer justified in Clevenger shooting

Scott County First Assistant Attorney Amy DeVine announced the Sept. 3 shooting of Timothy Alan Clevenger by Bettendorf police officer Patrick Mesick was justified during a press conference Friday.
Mesick is expected to return to duty next week.
Mesick and other officers responded to an 11:58 a.m. call for assistance at 1111 16 1/2 St. in Bettendorf.
Officers said they found Clevenger holding a 4-year-old girl in the home’s basement. Clevenger also held a machete.
After numerous warnings to release the girl, Mesick fired one round from a rifle.
Clevenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
