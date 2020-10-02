 Skip to main content
Bettendorf police officer justified in Clevenger shooting
Bettendorf police officer justified in Clevenger shooting

Amy DeVine

Scott County First Assistant Attorney Amy DeVine speaks Friday, announcing the Sept. 3 shooting of Timothy Clevenger by Bettendorf police officer Patrick Mesick was justified.

 TOM LOEWY

Scott County First Assistant Attorney Amy DeVine announced the Sept. 3 shooting of Timothy Alan Clevenger by Bettendorf police officer Patrick Mesick was justified during a press conference Friday.

Mesick is expected to return to duty next week.

Mesick and other officers responded to an 11:58 a.m. call for assistance at 1111 16 1/2 St. in Bettendorf.

Officers said they found Clevenger holding a 4-year-old girl in the home’s basement. Clevenger also held a machete.

After numerous warnings to release the girl, Mesick fired one round from a rifle.

Clevenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

