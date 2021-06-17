Bettendorf preparing for next phase of Forest Grove Drive reconstruction

The City of Bettendorf is currently in the design phase of the Part III of the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project.

This phase, which is being designed by HDR, will extend along Forest Grove Drive from just east of International Drive through the Middle Road intersection and will also include the reconstruction of Middle Road from north of Competition Drive to south of Forest Grove Drive.

“This project will completely transform the area around the TBK Bank Sports Complex and really provide a true gateway into Bettendorf from Interstate 80," says Bettendorf city engineer Brent Morlok.

With the development of the TBK Bank Sports Complex, surrounding retail and dining, as well as increased development to the east including the new Forest Grove Elementary School and Forest Grove Park traffic has increased significantly over the past several years.

To address those needs, the reconstruction project will include replacement of the existing rural roads with new concrete pavement, storm sewer, recreational trails, streetscaping, and other improvements.

The two current signaled intersections will be replaced with multi-lane roundabouts, and an additional single lane roundabout will also be added.