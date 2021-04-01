Bettendorf Public Library hires new director

The Bettendorf Public Library has a new director, the city announced Thursday.

Jillian Aschliman began her duties Monday. She succeeds Sue Sharp, who retired in February.

During the past eight years Aschliman has served as director of the LeClaire Community Library and most recently the DeWitt Community Library, where she oversaw a $5.7 million renovation and expansion of the library.

Aschliman and her husband, Neil, an associate professor of biology at St. Ambrose University, are in the process of moving to Bettendorf with their two dogs.

During its February meeting, the Library Board approved the hiring of Aschliman as the director.

