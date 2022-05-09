 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf Public Works to hold open house

Public Works Day Open House

On Saturday, May 14, the Bettendorf Public Works Department, in conjunction with National Public Works Week, will host a Public Works Day Open House from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maintenance Center, 4403 Devils Glen Road.

Enjoy free coffee, soda, popcorn, ice cream, hot dogs, and bratwurst while viewing garbage and recycling trucks, snow plows, a sewer cleaning truck, a sewer camera truck, a street sweeper, a loader and a transit bus.

You can also see how a traffic camera operates, learn about water quality in local streams, and signup to win free bus passes and a trash or yard waste stickers.

Friends of the Bettendorf Library will provide grab-and-go activity bags and information about the upcoming summer reading program.

Kids activities will include face painting and an obstacle bounce house as well as a chance to paint a snow plow blade.

There also will be free loose bulk compost available, bring a container up to one 35 gallon trash can.

