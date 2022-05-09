Bettendorf Public Works to hold open house

On Saturday, May 14, the Bettendorf Public Works Department, in conjunction with National Public Works Week, will host a Public Works Day Open House from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maintenance Center, 4403 Devils Glen Road.

Enjoy free coffee, soda, popcorn, ice cream, hot dogs, and bratwurst while viewing garbage and recycling trucks, snow plows, a sewer cleaning truck, a sewer camera truck, a street sweeper, a loader and a transit bus.

You can also see how a traffic camera operates, learn about water quality in local streams, and signup to win free bus passes and a trash or yard waste stickers.

Friends of the Bettendorf Library will provide grab-and-go activity bags and information about the upcoming summer reading program.

Kids activities will include face painting and an obstacle bounce house as well as a chance to paint a snow plow blade.

There also will be free loose bulk compost available, bring a container up to one 35 gallon trash can.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0