Bettendorf 3rd grader sells reusable straws, donates money to conservation

Beneficiaries are the Nahant Marsh Education Center, Davenport; Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley; the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, and Living Lands & Waters, Hampton.

She sells her straws online through Facebook and Instagram, by word of mouth and in the gift shops of of Nahant, Niabi and the botanical center. They cost $10, or $13 with a cleaning brush.

Nationwide, it's estimated that 500 million plastic straws are thrown away every day, according to National Geographic. They are not recyclable because they are too small to be processed by sorting equipment, Kathy Morris, director of the Waste Commission of Scott County, said.

Grant Wood Elementary principal John Cain said that as soon as Nicolina brought up the possibility of dropping straws, "it was like, yeah, let's do it."

"It made sense. Why didn't we think of that?" he said.

Grant Wood previously used about 300 plastic straws per day, amounting to 1,500 each week and 57,000 over the course of a school year.

As for other lunchroom utensils, Grant Wood replaced its plastic sporks with reusable metal forks and spoons and its foam trays with reusable plastic when the new building opened in the fall of 2018, Cain said.