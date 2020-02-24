Bettendorf 3rd grader sells reusable straws, donates money to conservation

It all started in November when Nicolina Pappas, of Rock Island, saw a video of a sea turtle with a plastic straw being pulled out of its nose.
This disturbing image got the 8-year-old thinking about plastic pollution in the world's oceans. Was there anything she could do to help? To reduce the use of throw-away straws and other plastics that get ingested by marine life, and to boost turtle populations?
One question led to another and, with her parents' support, she began a campaign to discourage the use of plastic straws, both at her school — Grant Wood Elementary in Bettendorf — and in the community at large.
Her work caught fire: In January, Grant Wood stopped using plastic straws — an estimated 300 per day — and Nicolina has sold about 150 reusable metal straws packaged in cloth bags she sews herself to wean people off throw-aways.
So far, sales have raised about $1,500 that she has donated, or will soon, to four Quad-City area conservation/nature centers or organizations, earmarked for the care of turtles and for pulling garbage out of rivers where it would eventually flow into the ocean.
Beneficiaries are the Nahant Marsh Education Center, Davenport; Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley; the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, and Living Lands & Waters, Hampton.
She sells her straws online through Facebook and Instagram, by word of mouth and in the gift shops of of Nahant, Niabi and the botanical center. They cost $10, or $13 with a cleaning brush.
Nationwide, it's estimated that 500 million plastic straws are thrown away every day, according to National Geographic. They are not recyclable because they are too small to be processed by sorting equipment, Kathy Morris, director of the Waste Commission of Scott County, said.
Grant Wood Elementary principal John Cain said that as soon as Nicolina brought up the possibility of dropping straws, "it was like, yeah, let's do it."
"It made sense. Why didn't we think of that?" he said.
Grant Wood previously used about 300 plastic straws per day, amounting to 1,500 each week and 57,000 over the course of a school year.
As for other lunchroom utensils, Grant Wood replaced its plastic sporks with reusable metal forks and spoons and its foam trays with reusable plastic when the new building opened in the fall of 2018, Cain said.
District-wide, reusable silverware and trays are used in all schools except the two that don't have dishwashers, and there is consideration of adding dishwashers to those schools, Kayla Leu, director of nutrition services, said.
As for using straws, that is up to the school, she said.
Back at headquarters
Nicolina's company headquarters is based in the sun room of her family's home where a large armoire is stacked with ready-to-sell inventory as well as supplies, including fabric, plastic snaps, a machine to affix the snaps and a cutting board.
The top shelf holds a sewing machine — Nicolina learned to sew by taking classes at an area fabric store — and a Cricut machine that cuts the small vinyl turtle logo that she irons onto her bags.
Also in the armoire is a stack of letters she has gotten from people in support of her project, some that came with donations enclosed.
The manufacturing area is the adjoining dining room where Nicolina sets up the sewing machine.
Nicolina has been featured on WQAD and WHBF television stations and will have a booth at the upcoming Nursery School: Lessons in Horticulture at Moline High School.
"It's so inspirational to see a little third-grader who gets inspired and then takes action and does something," Nahant's Ritter said.
"People are listening," Nicolina's mother, Lori, said. "It's amazing to me."