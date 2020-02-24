You are the owner of this article.
Bettendorf 3rd grader sells reusable straws, donates money to conservation
GOAL: SAVE TURTLES

It all started in November when Nicolina Pappas, of Rock Island, saw a video of a sea turtle with a plastic straw being pulled out of its nose.

This disturbing image got the 8-year-old thinking about plastic pollution in the world's oceans. Was there anything she could do to help? To reduce the use of throw-away straws and other plastics that get ingested by marine life, and to boost turtle populations?

One question led to another and, with her parents' support, she began a campaign to discourage the use of plastic straws, both at her school — Grant Wood Elementary in Bettendorf — and in the community at large.

Her work caught fire: In January, Grant Wood stopped using plastic straws — an estimated 300 per day — and Nicolina has sold about 150 reusable metal straws packaged in cloth bags she sews herself to wean people off throw-aways.

So far, sales have raised about $1,500 that she has donated, or will soon, to four Quad-City area conservation/nature centers or organizations, earmarked for the care of turtles and for pulling garbage out of rivers where it would eventually flow into the ocean.

Beneficiaries are the Nahant Marsh Education Center, Davenport; Niabi Zoo, Coal Valley; the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, and Living Lands & Waters, Hampton.

She sells her straws online through Facebook and Instagram, by word of mouth and in the gift shops of of Nahant, Niabi and the botanical center. They cost $10, or $13 with a cleaning brush.

Nationwide, it's estimated that 500 million plastic straws are thrown away every day, according to National Geographic. They are not recyclable because they are too small to be processed by sorting equipment, Kathy Morris, director of the Waste Commission of Scott County, said.

Grant Wood Elementary principal John Cain said that as soon as Nicolina brought up the possibility of dropping straws, "it was like, yeah, let's do it."

"It made sense. Why didn't we think of that?" he said.

Grant Wood previously used about 300 plastic straws per day, amounting to 1,500 each week and 57,000 over the course of a school year.

As for other lunchroom utensils, Grant Wood replaced its plastic sporks with reusable metal forks and spoons and its foam trays with reusable plastic when the new building opened in the fall of 2018, Cain said.

District-wide, reusable silverware and trays are used in all schools except the two that don't have dishwashers, and there is consideration of adding dishwashers to those schools, Kayla Leu, director of nutrition services, said.

As for using straws, that is up to the school, she said.

Back at headquarters

Nicolina's company headquarters is based in the sun room of her family's home where a large armoire is stacked with ready-to-sell inventory as well as supplies, including fabric, plastic snaps, a machine to affix the snaps and a cutting board.

The top shelf holds a sewing machine — Nicolina learned to sew by taking classes at an area fabric store — and a Cricut machine that cuts the small vinyl turtle logo that she irons onto her bags.

Also in the armoire is a stack of letters she has gotten from people in support of her project, some that came with donations enclosed.

The manufacturing area is the adjoining dining room where Nicolina sets up the sewing machine.

Nicolina has been featured on WQAD and WHBF television stations and will have a booth at the upcoming Nursery School: Lessons in Horticulture at Moline High School.

"It's so inspirational to see a little third-grader who gets inspired and then takes action and does something," Nahant's Ritter said.

"People are listening," Nicolina's mother, Lori, said. "It's amazing to me."

Q-C Straw Free

The drive to phase out plastic straws is gaining traction.

Dawn Temple, of Moline, is in the early stages of organizing QC Straw Free, an initiative in which she and other volunteers would visit area bars, restaurants and other venues, asking management if they would consider serving water and other drinks without straws.

Straws would be available upon request, but, "We want to change (the custom) to having to ask for a straw rather than to just automatically putting a straw into a glass," Temple said.

"It's a very simple way to get people to reduce plastic," she said. "It's a reduction-based rather than 'ban' approach." 

Temple hopes to print materials that could be displayed in businesses that have joined the straw-free effort and to put their names on a website.

She would raise money for the materials with a grant from the Waste Commission of Scott County and by sponsoring a trivia night.

Plastic use has become a challenge for the planet in general.

While plastic items such as straws end up in oceans, creating huge plastic patches, an even more threatening reality is the micro plastics formed in the breakdown of larger objects that are becoming part of the food chain, on up to and including people, Temple said.

Temple, administrator of the Rock Island County Soil and Water Conservation District, realizes all too well that reducing, even eliminating, straws is a small step.

But, "it is a small impact I can make in the community where I am," she said. "I can't save the world. Even though I want to."

Turtles in the Q-C, in general

Nahant Marsh Nature Center, Davenport — one of the three Q-C nature centers Nicolina Pappas targeted for donations —  houses a total of nine Midwest turtles, Brian Ritter, executive director, said.

They are in captivity either because they were injured or because they were raised in captivity and wouldn't be able to survive in the wild, he said.

"We don't just take turtles out of the wild," he said.

But as captive turtles, the creatures can act as animal ambassadors, "helping educate people about their species," he said.

Among the nine turtles at Nahant is one Blanding's turtle, a species whose population is threatened in Iowa, Ritter said.

 Of all the threats to turtle survival, "habitat loss is always the big one," he said. "Climate change and pollution are also factors."

The Blanding's natural habitat is "backwater, marshy areas like Nahant, not big rivers or big lakes," Ritter said. "Shallow water." Because these areas are disappearing, so are the turtles.

Also in Nahant's population: Four box turtles, one red-eared slider, two painted turtles and one soft-shelled turtle.

Among turtles, the painted and snapping turtles seem to be holding their own population-wise because they are generalists who can adapt to various habitats.

The Blanding's, in contrast, is more specific in its needs — not so adaptable.

Turtles in general

Turtles are reptiles that have developed hard shells to protect them from predators. They evolved millions of years ago and were contemporary with the dinosaurs, according to livescience.com

About 350 species are known to exist today, and they are spread all over the world in almost every type of climate. They range in size from the giant leathernecks that can reach 1,500 pounds to the speckled Cape tortoise that gets only three inches long, according to the Union for Conservation of Nature.

Many turtles are listed as threatened, endangered or critically endangered.

How did straws become so widespread?

Straws have been around since the 1800s; one story is that an original straw was just that: a straw, or stalk of rye.

Eventually someone figured out how to make paper straws by swirling thin strips of paper. But plastic is better because it does not collapse and it is cheaper to produce.

Plastic straws took off in the late 1960s as a byproduct of the growth of the fast food industry.

According to one anti-straw organization, ourlaststraw.org, Americans use 500 million plastic straws per day, and straws are in the top 10 of the most common garbage items found in the environment.

Any proposed bans would make provisions for people with disabilities for whom plastic straws are a necessity, the organization states on its website.

Some environmentalists, while supporting the anti-straw campaign, worry that focusing on an individual product takes away from larger discussions that need to happen to address plastic overload.

