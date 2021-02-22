Bettendorf residents can hear about budget; meeting is Thursday at City Hall

Bettendorf residents are invited to a review of the city's 2021-22 proposed budget at a meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday in the city hall council chambers, 1609 State St.

Officials will review department budgets, capital projects and administrative recommendations.

The $119.8 million proposed budget leaves the tax levy the same, but because of a change in the state rollback on property taxes and a slight increase in sewer, storm water and solid waste fees, residents would see an increase in their city taxes.

The owner of the average home assessed at $249,582 would pay an additional $63.53 per year in city property taxes and fees, for a total of $2,376 per year to the city. The total tax bill for that average home — including property taxes levied by the schools, the county and some other taxing authorities — would be $4,369. The city portion is about 38% of the total tax bill, Finance Director Jason Schadt, said.