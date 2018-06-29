About 60 people filled the Bettendorf City Council chambers Thursday night to hear an update from a consultant who is studying the city's recreational needs and to offer their opinions.
The study was commissioned by the park board in March to assess the city's three existing recreational/community centers and the feasibility of building a new center at Middle Park to replace them. The existing centers are the Life Fitness Center, Splash Landing Family Aquatic Center and the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center.
Lindsey Peckinpaugh, of Perkins + Will, a Chicago architecture and design firm, said the next four steps in the process will be to: conduct a community survey in early July, give draft recommendations to the park board at the end of July, conduct a second community open house with a concept design by mid-August and give a final recommendation to the park board by the end of August.
Mayor Robert Gallagher noted that any recommendation made by the park board would be discussed and voted on by the city council before action is taken, so there will be more opportunities to speak up.
About 20 residents made comments; big concerns were the need for more swimming pools; cost of a new facility and how that would affect taxes, and the need to avoid trying to compete with the Scott County Y by offering the same things it does.
Also in the mix: a place for the Bettendorf Park Band to practice and perform, the need for more handicapped-accessible spaces and retention of tennis courts, which currently are a unique asset in Bettendorf.
There also was discussion about the unknown effect of the new TBK Sports Complex at Middle and Forest Grove roads. Although it currently is geared toward competitive team athletics and people coming in from outside the area, several residents noted that it may try to add facilities geared toward the community as a way to help its bottom line.
In her opening presentation, Peckinpaugh summarized some of the possibilities her firm is considering as it develops its recommendation: lobby and lounge space for socializing; multi-purpose courts that could be used for many sports; a walking/jogging track; leisure aquatics areas with play structures such as a "lazy river;" indoor turf; multi-purpose activity courts that could have different flooring surfaces for alternative sports; cross-fit machines that go beyond the basic cardio and strength machines; health components such as a place to get flu shots or nutritional information and a "child watch" program where parents could drop off their children for supervised play for a couple of hours.
Here is a closer look at several concerns:
Swimming: Tim Kilcoin, of the Piranha Swim Club, a feeder group for the Pleasant Valley School District, said the area is underserved for competitive swimming and that there is a need for a 50-meter pool. If a new recreational center does not include a 50-meter pool, "you might as well stop the study right here," he said.
Several other residents spoke up for a lap swim pool for adult users, including senior citizens, that has warm water and is not full of noisy children/teens. The Life Fitness Center currently offers such a pool.
A pool using a combination of salt and chlorine for disinfection rather than chlorine-only should be looked at as a possibility, another resident said.
Cost: Chuck Cline drew several laughs when he said, in jest, that "I'm a member of the Bettendorf Taxpayers Association," and then, seriously, "I'm just getting a little overwhelmed here."
His comment was in response to all the amenities being considered — not just competitive and lap swim pools, but all the possibilities Peckinpaugh included in her presentation.
Band: Two members of the Park Board Band, a group of about 50 people of all ages, spoke up for rehearsal and performance space. The group currently rehearses at the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center.
The study was commissioned because the three existing community/recreational facilities are "up there in years" and city officials want direction as to whether they should put money into keeping them up, or build something new that might better serve the needs of the community.
The consultant is to make recommendations on what to do with the existing buildings if a decision is made to vacate them.
A new community/recreation center has been the number 1 priority for both the city council and the park board for a number of years and would be a "great thing" for the city, Decker Ploehn, city administrator, has said.