A consultant is recommending the city of Bettendorf build a new fitness and community center and an outdoor aquatics center to replace the aging facilities it operates.
The fitness and community center would be built in Middle Park where the Splash Landing Aquatics Center is now, while the aquatics center would be down the hill to the southwest, with a parking lot in between. The aquatics center would be about 130 percent larger than Splash Landing.
Together, the two buildings would cost $37 million to $39 million, Lindsey Peckinpaugh, of the Chicago architectural and design firm Perkins + Will, explained in a presentation Thursday afternoon at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center. A duplicative presentation was held Thursday evening.
Perkins + Will was hired by the city's park board in March to assess the city's three existing recreation and community centers and to provide direction as to whether the city should continue to maintain and invest in those buildings, or whether it would be feasible as well as more cost-effective and beneficial in the long run to build new.
The three existing buildings are the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, Splash Landing, 2220 23rd St., and the Herbert Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St. All are at least 50 years old and need major upgrades, City Administrator Decker Ploehn has said.
One feature many residents wanted is a lap pool, such as is available in the Life Fitness Center, but that is not included in the consultant's recommendation except as a possible addition in the future to the fitness/community center.
The consultant's recommendation is to sell the Life Fitness Center, which it describes as a "sub-optimal space," allowing a business to continue offering tennis, which isn't widely available elsewhere in the Quad-Cities.
The existing lap pool might be leased by the park board, the consultant said.
The recommendation for the Goettsch Community Center is to demolish it because renovation isn't considered cost-effective, and to move the activities that occur there to the center in Middle Park, Peckinpaugh said.
Consolidating the functions of the Life Fitness Center and the Goettsch Center into one building would save money on staff and energy costs, Peckinpaugh said. A new building is expected to boost attendance by 50 to 60 percent, which would increase revenue, she said.
At present, the city pays about $495,000 to keep the Life Fitness Center operating; this would fall to $30,000 in the new building, Peckinpaugh said.
It is not the city's goal to make park operations pay for themselves with no subsidy, as recreational amenities are considered one of the services of the city, such as police and fire protection, City Administrator Decker Ploehn has explained. But the city tries to operate as efficiently as possible, he added.
After Peckinpaugh's short presentation, the afternoon crowd — most in the 50-plus age range — broke into small groups to talk about individual concerns.
These include how the project would affect property taxes, the lack of a lap pool in the new center, and what would happen to the 100-plus families per month who come to the food pantry at the Goettsch Center, located down the hill on Grant Street.
Many of them walk, and a Middle Park location would be a hardship, said Barb Emerson, who has worked at the pantry affiliated with Churches United for 13 years.
• Chuck Cline is concerned about cost. "This is a heck of a lot of money," he said. "We've had 10 years of prosperity. But if we had a downfall, people would move out, jobs would disappear, businesses would close and those of us still here would be holding the bag. We retirees can't do that."
• Blake Hickey, 11, plays tennis and is disappointed tennis courts are not in the plans.
• Katie McDermott thinks the plans are "awesome." Asked for specifics, she said, "All of it."
"We need a new pool and places for kids to go," she said. "It's definitely good for the city."
Senior Associate Brent Ross of Perkins+Will in Chicago goes over design plans with area residents at the Quad-Cities Waterfront and Convention Center in Bettendorf, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Area residents listen during a meeting explaining consultants recommendations for a new Bettendorf recreation center and aquatic center at the Quad-Cities Waterfront and Convention Center in Bettendorf, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
A woman looks at renderings of a new Bettendorf recreation center and aquatic center at the Quad-Cities Waterfront and Convention Center in Bettendorf, Thursday.
A map shows the planned location of a new Bettendorf recreation center and aquatic center at the Quad-Cities Waterfront and Convention Center in Bettendorf, Thursday.
Lindsey Peckinpaugh of Perkins+Will speaks to gathered residents at the Quad-Cities Waterfront and Convention Center in Bettendorf, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Area residents listen during a meeting explaining consultants recommendations for a new Bettendorf recreation center and aquatic center at the Quad-Cities Waterfront and Convention Center in Bettendorf, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Renderings are seen in the back of the room as area residents listen during a meeting explaining consultants recommendations for a new Bettendorf recreation center and aquatic center at the Quad-Cities Waterfront and Convention Center in Bettendorf, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Architectural plans are seen for a proposed new Bettendorf recreation center and aquatic center at the Quad-Cities Waterfront and Convention Center in Bettendorf, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Area residents listen during a meeting explaining consultants recommendations for a new Bettendorf recreation center and aquatic center at the Quad-Cities Waterfront and Convention Center in Bettendorf, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Renderings of a new Bettendorf recreation center and aquatic center are seen on display at the Quad-Cities Waterfront and Convention Center in Bettendorf, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Lindsey Peckinpaugh of Perkins+Will speaks to gathered residents at the Quad-Cities Waterfront and Convention Center in Bettendorf, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Area residents listen during a meeting explaining consultants recommendations for a new Bettendorf recreation center and aquatic center at the Quad-Cities Waterfront and Convention Center in Bettendorf, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Haley Engels, 10, of Bettendorf jumps to clear a moving obstacle with her uncle, Mike Martin, and cousin Emily Martin, 9, during father/daughter day at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf Sunday.
Harper Moran, 6, of Davenport runs through an obstacle course after Katelyn Kingma, 8, of Davenport during father/daughter day at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf on Sunday.
Sophia Campbell, 9, of Bettendorf throws a dodgeball at her dad, Ryan, during father/daughter day at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf. Community meetings will be held Thursday, Dec. 13 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center to discuss Bettendorf's future recreational needs, whether new facilities should be built and what should be done with existing buildings.
Isabella Sels, 10, of Bettendorf spars with her sister, Harper, 5, during father/daughter day at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf on Sunday.
Isabella Sels, 10, of Bettendorf runs through a barrier while playing laser tag during father/daughter day at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Katelyn Kingma, 8, of Davenport slides down an inflatable dragon slide during father/daughter day at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Haley Engels, 10, of Bettendorf jumps to clear a moving obstacle with her uncle, Mike Martin, during father/daughter day at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Kilee Goins, 10, of Davenport catches a dodgeball thrown by her dad, Gary, during father/daughter day at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Rylyn Crouse, 6, of Davenport slides down an inflatable dragon slide during father/daughter day at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
A young girl walks down the back of an inflatable dragon slide during father/daughter day at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Dominic Stanton, 6, of Bettendorf, exits the water slide at Splash Landing in Bettendorf. On Monday, members of a consulting firm will deliver their recommendations about a new community center and aquatic center that would replace Splash Landing, the Life Fitness Center and the community center, which are all aging properties.
Volunteers Sharon Tinsman and Ardith Frandsen prepare groceries for a client at the food pantry at the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center in Bettendorf. On Monday, members of a consulting firm will deliver their recommendations about a new community center and aquatic center that would replace Splash Landing, the Life Fitness Center and the community center, which are all aging properties.
Natasha Wahlig, of LeClaire, and her son Jack, 8, play in an inflatable playground during the 2nd annual Mother Son Night of Fun at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Sunday November 17, 2017. The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation.
Kiley Scorpil and her son Sam, 8, of Davenport, play pickle ball during the 2nd annual Mother Son Night of Fun at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf last year. The Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will host the annual Mel Foster Co. Mother/Son Night of Fun 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18. Additionally this year, a Father/Daughter Day of Fun has been added from 1-3:30 p.m.
Kelly Keith, of Davenport, helps her son Kaden 3, climb a wall in an inflatable playground during the 2nd annual Mother Son Night of Fun at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Sunday November 17, 2017. The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation.
Inflatable playgrounds cover the tennis courts during the 2nd annual Mother Son Night of Fun at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Sunday November 17, 2017. The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation.
Carter Huskey, 7, of Davenport, tries his luck in a limbo competition during the 2nd annual Mother Son Night of Fun at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Sunday November 17, 2017. The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation.
In this file photo, Natasha Wahlig of LeClaire and her son Jack, 8, play in an inflatable playground during the 2nd annual Mother Son Night of Fun in November at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf.
Kids try to avoid being hit by the ball in a Gaga game during the 2nd annual Mother Son Night of Fun at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Sunday November 17, 2017. The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation.
In this file photo, Kari Stefko of Eldridge and her son Kyler, 5, try to keep their balance on an inflatable playground during the 2nd annual Mother Son Night of Fun in November at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf.
Shelley Spector, of Davenport, and her son Amos, 8, try to keep their balance on an inflatable playground during the 2nd annual Mother Son Night of Fun at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Sunday November 17, 2017. The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation.
Amy Kramer, of Riverdale, and her son Riley, 10, in an inflatable playground during the 2nd annual Mother Son Night of Fun at the Life Fitness Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Sunday November 17, 2017. The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation.
Dick Poster says he works out three days a week at the Fit for Life Fitness Center in the Center for Active Seniors Inc. (CASI) Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.
Pleasant Valley High School student Katie Bullock 16, acts like she is going to bite instructor Nancy Stockwell, during Friday's self-defense class at the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center. The class was geared toward college-aged women.
Self defense instructor Nancy Stockwell shows what to do when an attacker (Katie Bullock, 16, of Pleasant Valley) puts her arm around her neck, during a self defense class geared to college-age women in August at Bettendorf Life Fitness Center.
Makree Williams, 2, of Bettendorf splashes water on his dad, Dan, on Sunday, while cooling off at Splash Landing in Bettendorf.
Alexis Dykstra holds her daughter, Emrie, 2, as she plays in the water at Splash Landing.
, Sunday, June 17, 2018, while cooling off at Splash Landing on Father's Day in Bettendorf.
Justin Molina of Moline holds his 3-month-old daughter, Harlee, as they sit in the water.
Isabel Wilson of Port Byron holds her sister, Nova, as they walk through a wall of water.
Shawn Edgerton of Walcott tries out the shallow side of the pool with his daughter, June, 3.
A kid flys off the water slide, Sunday, June 17, 2018, while cooling off at Splash Landing on Father's Day in Bettendorf.
Travis Lee of Cordova walks his daughter Lillian, 1, through the water sprinkler.
In this file photo from June, Mateo Ross, 2, of Iowa City, plays in the spray at Splash Landing in Bettendorf. The area for small children replaces the sand box.
In this file photo from June, swimmers wait at two tubes for their turn at Splash Landing in Bettendorf.
Warning sig at Splash Landing in Bettendorf, Iowa Saturday June 3, 2017.
A dog shakes off the excess water after swimming Sunday, Aug. 27, at the annual Splash Landing event in Bettendorf. Camera: Canon EOS-1D X; Lens: EF70-200mm f/2.8L USM at 180mm; Exposure: 1/2000 sec, f/4.5; ISO 400 Manual; Evaluative metering.
Scout, a Wirehaired Pointing Griffon belonging to Conor Flaherty of Bettendorf, gets hit with a wave from another dog as he tries to get out of the pool.
Trigger, a three-year-old German short hair pointer belonging to Liz Burgmeier of Blue Grass, brings his toy to the edge of the pool during the annual Doggy Splash at Splash Landing in Bettendorf on Sunday.
Maverick, a seven-month-old Goldern Retriever/ Irish Setter mix, stands with a ball in his mouth, during Sunday's Doggy Splash.
Dogs of all shapes sizes and breeds rush through the gates for the last swim party of the season at Splash Landing in Bettendorf.
Andy Lehman of Bettendorf watches his dog Macy, a six-year-old Labrador Retriever jump off the diving board after her toy.
Cloudy weather didn't stop dog owners from bringing their dogs to Doggy Splash at Splash Landing Sunday.
Cindy Hudson of Bettendorf drys off 11-year-old Bilo, a black Labrador Retriever, after his swim.
Children, parents and volunteers work on Easter art projects at the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center in Bettendorf. The 18,000 square-foot center is used for park programs such as volleyball leagues and Bettendorf Park Band practice and storage. In addition, rooms are rented out for functions such as birthday parties, and there is a community food pantry and an AA meeting room.
This is the back of the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center in Bettendorf, with the food pantry entrance on the right.
This is the front of the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf. The 18,000 square-foot community center was built in 1955 and contains four multi-purpose rooms, a kitchen, three storage areas, two multi-use courts, an office area, community food pantry and an AA meeting room.
The green door of the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center in Bettendorf opens to the food pantry.
