Consultants who have been studying Bettendorf's recreational needs have concluded it is feas…

The Bettendorf Park Board has hired a consultant to study the city's three existing recreati…

What's next?

The consultant will incorporate Thursday's comments into a final recommendation that will be made to the city at the end of January.

If the city council decides to proceed, the firm would begin drawing specific building plans, Lindsey Peckinpaugh, of Perkins + Will, she said.

Any construction would likely need passage of a bond referendum to pay for it, so ultimately voters would get to decide.