Bettendorf residents are invited to a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the city hall council chambers, 1609 State St., to hear an update on a study about the city's three recreational/community centers and give their opinions.
In March, the city hired Perkins + Will, an architecture and design firm from Chicago, to study the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, the Life Fitness Center, and the Splash Landing Aquatic Center and the feasibility of building a new center at Middle Park to replace them.
Holding two public meetings is one of the requirements of the study. Perkins + Will is to complete the study and provide renderings of final concepts of proposed new facility options by Dec. 1.
The three existing facilities are all "up there in years" with various renovation needs, and the city wants more information as it makes decisions going forward, city officials have said.
A new community/recreation center has been the number 1 priority for both the city council and the park board for a number of years and would be a "great thing" for the city, Decker Ploehn, city administrator, has said.
The study will answer numerous questions, including:
• The structural, operational and financial perspectives of the existing facilities.
• What services already exist and what is needed.
• Possible partners, including the Bettendorf and/or Pleasant Valley community school districts.
• How much a new building would cost, and a gauge of the community's willingness to pay for it.
• Possible alternative uses for the fitness and community centers if a decision is made to build new.
• What features a new building would include. Part of the study analysis will be to consider making the Frozen Landing Ice Rink a permanent, in-ground amenity.
• Financial projections to ensure that the city can afford to own what it builds.
To find updates on the study, go to BettendorfRecCenterStudy.com.