Metro Arts projects coming up this summer

Six projects will be undertaken this summer, employing about 60 artists:

• Sculpture installation at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport.

• Portraits of people and landscapes in Milan.

• Mural at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Rock Island

• Mural on a wall of the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra Association office, Davenport.

• Improvisational Comedy Group that will perform at public places such as libraries and farmers markets.

• Street art in Bettendorf, with many, smaller, person-sized murals.