Construction on 23rd Street in Bettendorf is expected to be completed by mid-June, weather permitting, as crews put the finishing touches on the roadway between the bridge over Duck Creek to Lincoln Road.

In order for crews to wrap up the project, 23rd Street in this area will remain a one-way going southbound until construction is over.

For updates on this project, visit www.bettendorf.org/23rdStreet. A map of the closure and detour can also be found on the website.

