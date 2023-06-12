Construction on 23rd Street in Bettendorf is expected to be completed by mid-June, weather permitting, as crews put the finishing touches on the roadway between the bridge over Duck Creek to Lincoln Road.
A map of the road closure and detour route during work on 23rd Street in Bettendorf. Work is expected to wrap up around the middle of June, 2023.
CITY OF BETTENDORF
In order for crews to wrap up the project, 23rd Street in this area will remain a one-way going southbound until construction is over.
For updates on this project, visit
www.bettendorf.org/23rdStreet. A map of the closure and detour can also be found on the website.
Photos: Change of command at the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center.
Flag bearers present colors during change of command for the JMTC Thursday on the Rock Island Arsenal.Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Maj. Gen. Darren L. Werner Commanding General U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command talks during the change of command for the JMTC Thursday on the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A Howitzer Salute is fired during the change of command for the JMTC Thursday on the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Maj. Gen. Darren L. Werner Commanding General U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, left, passes the Guidon on to Incoming Commander of the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center Colonel David G. Guida, as Outgoing Commander Shari R. Bennett and Greg Lupton, Deputy Commander of the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center participate during a change of command for the JMTC Thursday at the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Incoming Commander of the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, Col. David G. Guida, talks during the change of command for the JMTC on Thursday at the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
The outgoing Commander of the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center Shari R. Bennett talks during the change of command for the JMTC Thursday at the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Incoming Commander of the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center Colonel David G. Guida talks during the change of command for the JMTC Thursday at the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Workers from the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center applaud during the change of command for the JMTC on Thursday on the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
