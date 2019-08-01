Alysa Goethe, 19, of Bettendorf, the daughter of Carla and Mark Goethe, has been crowned Miss Clinton County 2019.
The pageant was held July 20 at DeWitt Central High School.
Goethe will compete for the title of Miss Iowa in June of 2020.
Born and raised in Bettendorf, Goethe will begin her sophomore year at Drake University, Des Moines, where she is studying music education. Her career goal is to teach choir at the high school level.
Goethe’s social impact initiative is called "Turning Type One into Type None," a program advocating to find a cure for diabetes.
Her talent is vocal performance. During the Miss Clinton County pageant, she sang “They Just Keep Moving the Line” from SMASH.
Her past titles include: Junior Miss Scott County, Junior Miss Eastern Iowa, Miss Scott County’s Outstanding Teen and Miss Eastern Iowa’s Outstanding Teen.
Goethe competed in the Miss Iowa pageant this year as Miss Mississippi Valley.