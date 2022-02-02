Bettendorf’s city projects: Bulk of next year's capital improvement budget for Forest Grove intersection, I-74 bridge improvements

Much of Bettendorf’s infrastructure budget is planned to be carved out for projects near the sprawling TBK Bank Sports Complex and remaining work on the area around the newly opened I-74 bridge that spans the Mississippi River.

The city council approved a $13 million general obligation bond sale for its community improvement fund and sanitary sewer projects on Tuesday, a similar commitment the city has made to past projects, City Finance Director Jason Schadt said. A general obligation bond is a type of municipal bond that is backed by the city’s revenue to pay it off.

The city council will draw up and approve its full budget for fiscal 2023, which begins July 1, later this spring.

By the end of the year the city hopes to be close to finished on reconstructing the Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road intersection, which fields traffic to the massive TBK Bank Sports Complex in northern Bettendorf that has seen restaurants and retail spring up near its campus. Across Middle Road, the developers of the sports complex have another similar sized development moving through the city’s rezoning processes. New housing developments and a newly opened elementary school, too, are nearby.

“The bulk of our year next year, as I'm sure you're aware, is Forest Grove. It’s going to be a massively large project and is consuming a large portion of our budget,” City Engineer Brent Morlok told council members when presenting the community improvement budget, which includes funds for street and bridge repairs, reconstructions, and improvements to city-owned infrastructure.

Morlok told council members the goal was to get as much done on the Forest Grove intersection in 2022 during the warmer months, and finish some final details and landscaping in 2023. The city hasn’t yet let bids for the project, but it’s budgeted to cost $11.5 million, according to the city's website. The city plans to cover $5.5 million of it while a federal grant covers $5.9 million. The city council on Tuesday approved issuing $3,710,000 in bonds for fiscal 2022 on the project. The city is putting an additional $1.25 million toward utility burial along Forest Grove Drive. If the project east of Middle Road pans out, the city is prepared to issue more urban renewal bonds for internal roads and another roundabout to the east.

With all the construction, Morlok warned it could get crowded with the city intersection project and the new development in the next year near the sports complex.

“It's going to be hard enough to figure out how to build all this stuff at one time because the Forest Grove project lays in very well from a staging perspective, but when we start talking about another 100-million-dollar development going right next door trying to build at the same time. There's going to be people stepping on each other's toes,” Morlok told council members in response to a question from the mayor about whether the new development would redo some new roadwork. “It's gonna be difficult, but yes, that absolutely is the plan is to try to minimize those disruptions.”

I-74 bridge improvements

Another project the city is carving out funds for in the next two years is for the five-acre park underneath the I-74 bridge. A unique elevator connecting the bridge’s pedestrian path with the Mississippi River Trail below received a federal waiver earlier this year, which means the project is a go. Without the Buy America waiver, which waived a requirement to build the elevator as part of an interstate bridge with American-made materials, custom parts for an elevator would’ve had to be ordered, which could’ve doubled the price and delayed the project, city officials have said.

The city plans to let the urban park in fall 2022 to be constructed in spring 2023, Morlok told council members.

The city council approved issuing $830,000 in obligation bonds for fiscal 2022 for the bridge.

Also planned in Bettendorf’s plan for areas on and near the bridge in the five-year plan are:

Fountains and signs for the detention basin at just west of the bridge near the Iowa off-ramp to downtown Bettendorf plus off-ramp signage and landscaping

Landscaping

Aesthetic lighting

Identity elements

Mississippi River Trail, including lighting costs

Overlook surfacing and benches

Palmer Hills Golf Course

Also included in the bond sale were dollars for improvements to city-owned Palmer Hills Golf Course, at 2999 Middle Road.

The city plans to invest $1.7 million over the next five years to continue making planned improvements to attract more people to the course.

On the city’s list for the next year include improvements to cart paths, tee boxes, and sand traps, range netting expansion, and a 6-hole short course. The city council approved $700,000 Tuesday in bonds to be issued for golf course improvements.

Replacing Splash Landing still being figured out

Replacing Splash Landing, Bettendorf’s city-owned aquatic center at 220 23rd Street, has been a top priority of the city council for years, but city officials are still working out the best way to replace it.

The city’s five-year community improvement plan budgets $11 million for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 for replacing Splash Landing.

Schadt wrote in an email that the project is a “placeholder,” for now until it's decided how best to pay for it.

“We know the aquatic center will need to be replaced in the next couple of years. We’ve categorized funding as “other” until we figure out just what the source of funds will be.”

Laws governing financing a non-essential project with debt require a project of that size to be approved with a voter referendum. The city considered putting the proposal to voters, but took it off the table with uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are exploring other financing options that might allow us to not issue debt and instead use a combination of reserves and other revenue sources to complete the project,” Schadt wrote. “No decision has been made at this point.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.