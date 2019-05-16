After seven years of painstaking work and fundraising, the historic and once falling-down Forest Grove School in Bettendorf has been restored and will open its doors Saturday, June 1, for a showing of a documentary about one room schools.
The event is a fundraiser, so tickets are $50, with seating limited to 40 because that is all the chairs Sharon Andresen, project manager, can fit into the space.
The documentary is "Country School: One Room – One Nation" by Tammy and Kelly Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, Moline. The Rundles have long wanted to show their work in a one-room school and this is their opportunity, Andresen said.
The film tells the story of the life, death, and rebirth of one-room schools in the Upper Midwest. Forest Grove School is shown as it looked around 2009 — weathered, bowed, window glass gone. It now has been restored to its 1920s look, including a belltower with the original bell.
The Rundles' film received a Mid-America Emmy nomination in 2012 and has been broadcast on Public Broadcasting Service stations.
It will begin at 6:15 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session with the Rundles. Movie theater refreshments such as soda, popcorn and cookies will be served.
Because parking is limited — 10 spaces — guests are asked to park at Trinity Lutheran Church, about a mile down Forest Grove at 18137 Criswell St., where they will be shuttled by bus to the school.
Tickets may be purchased online at brownpapertickets.com/event/4245519.
Next steps: Furnishing, programming
While the school's exterior and interior renovations are substantially complete, ready for its new role as a museum/interpretive center, Andresen is holding off on installing the furnishings until after the screening.
But she's excited about all the items that have been collected, including pupil desks, a teacher's desk, recitation bench, slate boards, books, piano, Victrola record player, hanging globe, pull-down maps and five-gallon Red Wing pottery water cooler.
Andresen scored the latter last summer when she was visiting family in northwest Iowa and happened by an antique store in Spencer with a cooler in the window.
A former student had told her the school had such a cooler, so she ducked inside the store and bought it. And while rummaging through other merchandise, she found a box of pull-down maps from the 1920s, the decade to which the school has been restored. She bought those, too.
Already in place inside are several slate boards.
Next on the Forest Grove School Preservation agenda is the development of interpretive programs for the school and researching what grants might be available to pay for that.
The group also wants a kiosk from which the Rundles' films can be shown. Their work includes interviews, "so people can hear the voices of the men and women who went to the school or who taught there," Andresen said.
Group members also are going to contact schools about field trips in which third- or fourth-graders could spend a day at Forest Grove in a reenactment of how a typical day might have unfolded in the 1920s. Retired teachers have volunteered to play the role of the schoolmarm, Andresen said. Students would study subjects of the day and play games of the period during recess.
The group also intends to open the school for seasonal events.
Forest Grove School No. 5, 24040 Forest Grove Drive, was built in 1873 and closed in 1957. Restoration began in 2012 and is being completed this year.