Volunteers installed the bell tower for the old Forest Grove School Monday, September 6, 2016.

What's been done

The restoration of Forest Grove School has involved a substantial amount of new construction, as much of the original building material was beyond reusing.

All told, around $200,000 has been spent on the work, with significant "in-kind" donations of donated time, labor and materials.

A milestone occurred on Sept. 6, 2016, when a 17-foot replicated bell tower was installed.

Initial work was simply to set the building square by jacking it up, building a new foundation and basement underneath, then setting it back down.

Other work: A new roof (with repair to the supporting joists and rafters, new sheathing and new cedar shingles), all new windows (three on each side and two in front), a new front door and letters, building of a chimney (to recreate the 1920s look), painting the entire exterior and building an interior support system on which to set the belltower.

Also: Replication of all interior trim, drywall, floor installation, electrical service and an HVAC system (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning).