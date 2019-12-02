Bettendorf's Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink opens Tuesday

Bettendorf's Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink will open for the season on Tuesday, Dec. 3, with a tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
The rink, which is located at Middle Road and 23rd Street, is open to all ages and ability levels.
Daily admission is $1. Skate rentals are available for $2.00 for both children and adults. Light concessions will be available for purchase.
No hockey is allowed on the rink.
Hours of operation are:
Mondays: 1:30-9 p.m.
Tuesdays: 3:00-9 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesdays: 1:30-9 p.m.
Thursdays: 3:00-9 p.m.
Fridays: 3:00-10 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sundays: Noon-6 p.m.
Jan. 20 & Feb. 17 (Holiday Hours) Noon-9 p.m.
Hours may change depending on the weather. Frozen Landing may not be open if it is raining, a snow accumulation of two inches or more (until the rink is cleared), if temperatures are above 50 degrees, at 5 degrees or below, or if the wind chill is -15 degrees.
For updates, weather cancellations and more, call 563-549-0587.