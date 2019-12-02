You are the owner of this article.
Bettendorf's Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink opens Tuesday

Bettendorf's Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink will open for the season on Tuesday, Dec. 3, with a tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

The rink, which is located at Middle Road and 23rd Street, is open to all ages and ability levels.

Daily admission is $1. Skate rentals are available for $2.00 for both children and adults. Light concessions will be available for purchase.

No hockey is allowed on the rink.

Hours of operation are:

Mondays: 1:30-9 p.m.

Tuesdays: 3:00-9 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1:30-9 p.m.

Thursdays: 3:00-9 p.m.

Fridays: 3:00-10 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sundays: Noon-6 p.m.

Jan. 20 & Feb. 17 (Holiday Hours) Noon-9 p.m.

Hours may change depending on the weather. Frozen Landing may not be open if it is raining, a snow accumulation of two inches or more (until the rink is cleared), if temperatures are above 50 degrees, at 5 degrees or below, or if the wind chill is -15 degrees.

For updates, weather cancellations and more, call 563-549-0587.

