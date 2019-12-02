Bettendorf's Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink opens Tuesday

Bettendorf's Frozen Landing Family Ice Rink will open for the season on Tuesday, Dec. 3, with a tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

The rink, which is located at Middle Road and 23rd Street, is open to all ages and ability levels.

Daily admission is $1. Skate rentals are available for $2.00 for both children and adults. Light concessions will be available for purchase.

No hockey is allowed on the rink.

Hours of operation are:

Mondays: 1:30-9 p.m.

Tuesdays: 3:00-9 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1:30-9 p.m.

Thursdays: 3:00-9 p.m.

Fridays: 3:00-10 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sundays: Noon-6 p.m.

Jan. 20 & Feb. 17 (Holiday Hours) Noon-9 p.m.