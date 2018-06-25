Bettendorf's original Grant Wood School bows out
So many memories.
So many memories were made in Grant Wood School, the Bettendorf elementary named for the famous Iowa painter that opened in 1960 and closed this spring.
Kids learned to read and to write. They sang at Christmas programs where parents and grandparents crowded in to listen and take pictures. And they drew parodies of Wood's "American Gothic."
Many of these memories were recalled Monday morning as a small group of teachers and parents gathered across Hillside Drive to watch initial demolition of the school surrounded by a chain link fence that will be replaced this fall.
A new $16.7 million building with the same name is nearing completion on a site immediately south of the old building and will open in August.
Demolition of the original structure that was enlarged twice through the years will take about three weeks, with work carried out by Razmus Demolition Services, based in Chrisman, Illinois.
By Monday morning, glass already had been removed from many windows and doors, and one could see straight through the kindergarten room on the far east side. By peering closely one could see drawings on the wall.
And in the front where an elaborate garden with a dry creek bed and many trees, flowers and shrubs once grew, there were just the splintered remains of some tall trees.
"Seeing those trees go down makes it real," said Erin Flynn, a 31-year 5th grade teacher.
She recalled a time when then-Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad came to school to plant a tree, and both she and Carla Porth, a 26-year kindergarten teacher, remembered the planting of a butterfly garden in memory of teacher Rachel Mock who died mid-year in 1999.
As the end of the 2017-18 school year approached, students were encouraged to paint on the school walls, and they enthusiastically jumped at the opportunity, Porth said. They drew everything from thoughtful murals to exuberant renderings of their names.
But, "we're going to make a lot more new memories," Porth said. And teachers will be able to take advantage of the larger spaces that the new school will provide — 62,500 square feet compared to the existing 37,000 square feet.
"Space was always an issue," Porth said.
Flynn agreed, although she will "miss the smallness and the intimacy" the existing school afforded, especially in being able to see students in all grades go to lunch at once. With the new building, students of different ages will eat in different areas.
Although no one at the demolition on Monday remembered as far back as the 1960s, Celeste Miller, director of communications for the district, provided information of a time when the district had so many children they attended Grant Wood in two shifts.
Bettendorf's population was growing rapidly and a new school, Herbert Hoover, was expected to open for the 1966-67 school year. But because it wasn't quite ready, 1,125 students went to Grant Wood in two shifts for several months — 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Porth summed up her feelings on Monday by recalling what she told her kindergarteners at the end of the school year: "Grant Wood is not the building. The building only houses the school. The school is the students and teachers and parents and staff. We will still be Grant Wood School."
And the school, presumably, will continue making memories.