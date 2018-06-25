Bettendorf's original Grant Wood School bows out

The new Grant Wood School

Overall, the new Grant Wood School will be nearly 70 percent larger than the existing school; individual classrooms will be 25-30 percent larger, and the gym will be 70 percent larger.

Grades, pre-K to 5

Student capacity, 450+ (previously 350)

Sections, Three rooms of each grade. (previously 2).

Square footage, 62,500 (previously, 37,000 square feet)

Gym, 6,000 square feet (previously cafeteria/gym, 3,500 square feet)

Commons, 3,100 square feet (previously no commons area)

Team members, Legat Architects and Estes Construction.