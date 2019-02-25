There was one primary message at the Bettendorf School Board's budget work session Monday: Cut property tax rates.
The initial plan for the school property tax rate was to ask for a return to the 2017-2018 rate of $13.86 per $1,000, but feedback at the session Monday was to further cut that rate.
Dallon Christensen, Bettendorf Schools Director of Finance and Business Services, said they would try to reduce the tax rate without causing a negative impact to the district. "Everybody wants to have lower taxes. We just want to make sure that the rate of moving taxes back and forth keeps the uncertainty to a minimum."
If the $13.86 per $1,000 figure had been approved, owners of a median-priced home in Bettendorf — listed at $210,000 — would've paid about $2,910.60, a reduction from last year's tax rate of $13.97 per $1,000, or $2,933.70 on a median-priced home.
"We desire to have the levy rate be as low as possible without short-changing the district," said board president Adam Holland.
In an interview before the meeting, Dallon Christensen stressed that the work session Monday meant that any feedback would be synthesized in the final version to be presented next Monday.
Christensen said the reason for lowering the tax rate is because the district does not need a cash reserve levy and has no general obligation bonds after the district's bond proposal failed in December. "As a district, we don't want to have our property taxes fluctuate a great deal year-over-year," he said. "We want to keep those tax rates fairly constant. Uncertainty is never a good thing when you're looking at people moving into the district, or people looking to build new housing, or looking at our district compared to others."
As it stands right now, Bettendorf schools would see an $21.5 million increase in expenditure in construction and operation spending. That would be driven by the continued construction of Mark Twain Elementary and proposed renovations at Paul Norton Elementary and Herbert Hoover Elementary.
General fund expenditures are set to increase by about $1.5 million, from $50.6 to $52.1 million. That would be a 3 percent increase, Christensen said. "We're looking at spending about 98.9 percent of our maximum annual authorized total for the year that comes from the state. So from our perspective, that's a very good percentage. We want to be at or below that annual authorized amount."
Other changes for this year include about a 6 ½ percent increase in benefits and a slight decrease in general fund revenues. Christensen said the 2018-19 had a cash reserve levy that is no longer eligible because the fund balance was too high relative to the operating budget, so that's being shifted into the management fund to keep property tax at a fairly level rate.