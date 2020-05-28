Bettendorf School Board puts safety first in planning long-range capital projects

4. Efficiency, including measures to save on recurring expenditures, such as LED lighrtng and improved HVAC systems.5. Enhancements, which add to current educational programs or provide enrollment benefits, such as a Future Ready Learning Center at the high school and improvements for other academic facilities and student spaces.

The criteria list ensures district resources are prioritized and distributed in areas that remove barriers to the district’s educational mission, Spelhaug said.

“We have to have a realistic plan moving forward,” Spelhaug said. “We need to have a well-thought-out case to put in front of the public.”

The board will continue to review and evaluate projects and progress as the plan continues.

The next board meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, June 1.

