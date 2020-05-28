Bettendorf School Board puts safety first in planning long-range capital projects

Safety comes first in long-term, capital-project plans for Bettendorf Schools.
Interim Bettendorf Schools Superintendent Jim Spelhaug reviewed criteria for previously discussed capital projects -- part of a continuing five-year plan -- Monday at a regular Bettendorf School Board meeting.
“At a minimum, facilities will be safe, warm and dry,” he said.
The most basic requirement is safety. The top requirement, once all others have been met, is enhancements.
Priorities are:
1. Safety, which includes projects such as secure entrances at buildings.
2. Elimination of barriers to student achievement, that is, educational spaces to address programming deficiencies caused by a lack of infrastructure
3. Equity, including projects such as ensuring all students have comparable gymnasiums, learning spaces and furniture.
4. Efficiency, including measures to save on recurring expenditures, such as LED lighrtng and improved HVAC systems.5. Enhancements, which add to current educational programs or provide enrollment benefits, such as a Future Ready Learning Center at the high school and improvements for other academic facilities and student spaces.
The criteria list ensures district resources are prioritized and distributed in areas that remove barriers to the district’s educational mission, Spelhaug said.
“We have to have a realistic plan moving forward,” Spelhaug said. “We need to have a well-thought-out case to put in front of the public.”
The board will continue to review and evaluate projects and progress as the plan continues.
The next board meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, June 1.
