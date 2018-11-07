Jake Nicholson of Bettendorf has no children in the school district — yet.
But with a 2-year-old and 6-month-old at home, Nicholson, 28, said his children will be starting school soon.
That is the reason he took an interest in a public forum held Wednesday at Grant Wood Elementary School, where Superintendent Michael Raso and district Finance Director Dallon Christensen explained the reasoning behind asking voters for a $30 million general obligation bond referendum to make repairs, remodels and upgrades throughout the district's schools.
For Karen Rathje, a retired accountant who graduated from the old Bettendorf High School, the worry is how high her taxes will increase.
Doing some quick calculations, Rathje said that her taxes will rise by about $252.
“For retirees that’s a lot of money,” she said. “For retirees, $252 is grocery store money.”
Looking at some of the renovations the district wants to perform, including a fitness center expansion, pool renovation and building a wrestling room at the high school, Rathje said, “I grew up without a pool in high school and I’m fine. My education is great. But some of this is not necessary.”
The emphasis should be on instruction in the classroom, she said.
Raso and Christensen said what they were trying to impart to the 11 people who attended the forum is that education from kindergarten through high school is not what it was just a generation ago.
Christensen said that at the most, property taxes will go up $1.55 per $1,000 of taxable valuation per month, which for a house of $200,000 that would come to $14 per month. However, he added that the district may have ways of using its other tax levies to offset that which means property owners could see less of an increase.
After the meeting Christensen said that safety and security is a high priority for the district.
“We want our students to be safe. We want our students to feel secure," he said. "We know that if our students feel safe and secure that eliminates distractions they have in order to learn and it benefits our teachers as well because when you have safety and security that makes it easier for everything else associated with the educational experience to happen.”
Christensen said that the needs for athletics as well as education are broader than they were years ago.
“As a district we want to make sure our students have every opportunity to succeed, academically, athletically, socially. Having the facilities that allow our students to be well-rounded people not just great students but well-rounded people who are future ready and able to tackle anything that’s going to come at them once they leave this school district is of highest priority for us.”
Facilities also are the first impression visitors to the district get, he added. “It’s a cliché, but you never get a second chance to make a first impression. And if a school district has great facilities it makes a positive first impression, it gets people into the door and then they’re able to see how great everything is inside of those walls and people want to be a part of that.”
Raso said that if the referendum does not pass on Dec. 11, the district will have to prioritize its projects over a longer period of time, but that in any case renovations at Herbert Hoover Elementary and Paul Norton Elementary will be done first.