Bettendorf school district, staff sued over assault on high school bus

Nau's petition and demand for a jury trial also cites anti-bullying and harassment policies, which require investigations. But Nau and his son were not notified of any investigation, the document states, and the boy never was interviewed. The incident was not reported to the Iowa Department of Education, either, which is contrary to policy.

While Nau secured a temporary no-contact order through the courts, barring the boy who assaulted his son from having contact with the family, Principal Kelly advised Nau it was up to his son to avoid the other boy at school, according to the lawsuit. Additionally, the teen had previous disciplinary complaints in the district, but his resulting "safety plan" was not followed, Nau claims.

When school board members became aware of the assault in February, parents and other members of the public also became aware of it, and many attended board meetings to raise their concerns. Shortly after, former Superintendent Mike Raso took leave of his post and so did former human resources director Heather Stocking.

District officials have not said whether the upper-level resignations were related to the assault.

The lawsuit does not appear to seek a specific dollar amount for damages, including mental-health treatment for Nau and his son. It does demand a jury trial.