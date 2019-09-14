After 7.5 years, the dilapidated 1873 Forest Grove School has been refurbished and was reopened with a ribbon cutting Friday, September 13, 2019.

Timeline of Forest Grove restoration

February 2012: Organizers announce their intent to save the building.

Summer/Fall 2012: The sagging structure is jacked up, a new concrete foundation is built, and the building is set back down.

October 2013: The school is approved for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, a designation that opens the way for new funding sources and gives the project credibility.

Summer 2014: The school gets a new roof and wood shingles. Window and door openings are boarded up while replacements are built off-site. Siding is repaired or rebuilt and painted. Furnace installed.

Spring-summer 2015: Soffits, molding, siding and the 'faux' chimney (required for historical accuracy even though it won't be used) are installed. The rebuilt front door and windows are installed.

September 2016: 17-foot recreated bell tower is set in place, a milestone. The tower was built by LeClaire carpenter Ben Taylor, based on construction drawings made by Cedar Rapids architect Doug Steinmetz, using old photographs. The original bell was donated back to the school by the family of Delbert and Jeannette Blunk on whose land the school was built.

Summer 2017: Electrical service is installed. Because the 1923 school did not have electrical fixtures, lights are hidden via LED strips above the windows, doorways and chalkboards. A parking lot is built and, inside the school, a vapor barrier, insulation and drywall are put up. The preservation group receives a donation of period flooring.

2018-19: Final work including furnishings proceeds.