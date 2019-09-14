An unlikely long shot paid off Friday when supporters of the once-collapsing Forest Grove School in Bettendorf snipped the ribbon at the entry of the restored, 1873 one-room country school.
Peals from the school's original bell rang out across the countryside as Sharon Andresen, the Bettendorf woman who spearheaded the seven-year restoration effort, told the crowd of about 70 that although she is "often the face and voice of the project," the community should know that "you folks did this."
About $225,000 has been spent, with untold amounts of in-kind donations of time and materials, Andresen said. Money was raised through grants; the sale of historic tax credits; direct "asks"; Birdies for Charity, the fund-raising arm of the John Deere Classic golf tournament; trivia nights, and car washes.
Going forward, the building that was restored to the 1923 time period will be used as a museum/interpretive center, telling the story of one-room country schools and the farm life that surrounded them. At one time, Iowa was dotted with about 13,000 one-room country schools; they closed in the 1950s after state-ordered consolidation.
The restoration effort was launched one cold, snowy February day in 2012 when Andresen and Barbara Anderson, daughter of Delbert and Jeanette Blunk on whose farm the school is built, stood on the steps of the sagging school and announced their intent to save the building that had sat vacant and deteriorating since it closed in 1957.
On Friday they stood on those same steps and welcomed people inside.
Past the foyer furnished with a crockery water cooler and benches on either side, the building opens to its one room.
The floor is tongue-and-groove pine salvaged from another country school in Scott County, there are about 20 student desks and, up front, there is a recitation bench where students would gather for instruction appropriate to their grade level, as the room contained first through eighth.
Other furnishings: period books, a teacher's desk, Victrola, hanging globe, pot-bellied stove, pull-down maps, chalkboards (from a country school in Muscatine County), clock, framed photos of Abraham Lincoln and George Washington, letters of the alphabet written in block letters and cursive (some from a one-room school in West Liberty) and a 48-star American flag.
Andresen said she was able to find only two furnishings original to Forest Grove — a fold-out desk used for art projects and the bell.
What's next?
Programming/regular visiting hours: Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, Moline, have been hired to produce an eight-minute video telling the story of the school that could be played in a kiosk still to be installed in the school.
The restoration group also is seeking a volunteer to develop programming for the school as well as several other volunteers to give tours in spring.
Organizers hope to have regular, half-day open hours from spring through fall, Andresen said. Until then, the school at 24040 Forest Grove Drive will be open by appointment; 563-349-7805; fgs1873@gmail.com.
Outhouses/ handicapped ramp: In keeping with historical accuracy, the school has no restrooms, so the group hopes to buy porta-potties that can be covered with old wood to look like the outhouses that were used by students.
Another construction project would be the building of a portable handicapped accessible ramp so that people who want to see the school's interior but can't navigate steps would have an opportunity to do so.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Rehabbing the school's playground equipment, including a piece called a Giant Stride, is another goal.
On-going care: The nonprofit Forest Grove School Preservation board will continue to administer its budget to keep up with maintenance and the payment of bills such as utilities and insurance. In that respect, fund-raising also will be ongoing.
A bit of back story
Among those at Friday's breezy event was Cedar Rapids architect Doug Steinmetz who was hired by the group seven years ago to help with the project. His first task was to inspect the school and judge whether it could be saved.
Yes, he said, he believed it could, but it would take money and commitment and time was of the essence.
Most pressing were to cover the roof and then to jack up the entire building, build a new foundation, and then set the building back down so that it was once again "square."
Andresen and other supporters got right to work hiring a house-moving company for the jacking-up work, and Ken Hoffman, of Hoffman Construction Services Inc., Bettendorf, stepped up to say that if the jacking got done, he would donate a new foundation.
But the jacking-up was tricky. What if the whole thing collapsed in a heap?
"That was the piece," Andresen said in an interview. "We had to stabilize this building or we had nothing.
"The day that they raised it off the foundation and it didn't crumble, we knew we could move forward. That was exciting.
"Then it was just a matter of raising the money and doing the work. We knew it would take time. We didn't know it would take this much time."
For Rodney Blunk, another member of the family on whose land the school was built, the ribbon-cutting was almost surreal.
Asked if he thought the restoration had been very much of a long shot, he said, "Very? Very? Impossible."
071219-mda-nws-forestgrove
071219-mda-nws-forestgrove2
030319-OUTTAKES-004
022319-qct-qca-forest-001
022319-qct-qca-forest-002
022319-qct-qca-forest-003
022319-qct-qca-forest-004
022319-qct-qca-forest-005
022319-qct-qca-forest-006
022319-qct-qca-forest-007
forest grove plaster work more
forest grove plaster work
Forest Grove plaster work
forest grove floor
122417-weather-004
122417-weather-006
Forest Grove School-001
Forest Grove School
Forest Grove School-002
Forest Grove School-003
1 of 13
Dozens of area residents toured the 1873 Forest Grove School that was reopened with a ribbon cutting Friday, September 13, 2019.