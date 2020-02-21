Update: Bettendorf School Superintendent Mike Raso announces leave of absence through end of contract

Bettendorf School Superintendent Mike Raso has announced he is taking a personal leave of absence through June 30, the district said in a news release Friday.

Raso’s contract is up June 30. The Bettendorf School Board has voted unanimously multiple times against automatically rolling over his contract.

Raso has been with Bettendorf since 2008. He was named superintendent in 2016 after a stint as interim superintendent upon former Superintendent Theron Schutte’s resignation.

The Board anticipates having an interim superintendent in place soon and continues negotiations in hiring a new superintendent, according to the news release.

The Board announced in January its two finalists for the next superintendent: Michelle Meredith Morse, assistant superintendent of human resources of Newhall School District in Valencia, Calif., and Robert Callaghan, superintendent of Newton Community School District in Newton, Iowa.

Morse has more than 25 years of experience in public education, according to a press release. While her graduate and professional experience is in California, she has Quad-City roots: She earned her bachelor's degree. in speech-language pathology/audiology from Augustana College in Rock Island. She has her doctorate from the University of Southern California.