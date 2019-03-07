Dallon Christensen, director of finance and business services for the Bettendorf Community School District, tendered his resignation Thursday, district spokeswoman Celeste Miller said.
Christensen’s resignation has not been officially approved by the board, she said. His resignation will be placed on the agenda for the March 18 meeting.
Christensen was appointed to the post in February 2017. He could not be reached Thursday night for comment.
School board president Adam Holland did not return a call for comment.
Christensen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Illinois as well as certified public accountant and certified management accountant certifications. He has a Master of Business Administration in finance and Master of Science in strategic management from Indiana University.
Christensen joined Deere & Co. upon graduation from college. He also has served as a financial analyst at Cobham Mission Equipment, president and creative director for Whiteboard Business Partners, director of finance and accounting for Evolution Power Tools, chief financial officer for JMF Company, and as director of finance and human resources for Mission Mercantile and Blue Artisan Group.
Christensen also has taught finance and accounting courses as an adjunct faculty member at St. Ambrose University.