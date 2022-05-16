Bettendorf scout earns rank of Eagle Scout

Gabriel Florence, Bettendorf, has earned the Boy Scouts of America's rank of Eagle Scout.

Florence is a member of Troop 7 in Davenport. He has earned 21 merit badges and held leadership positions as Scribe, Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader and Senior Patrol Leader.

He is a senior at Davenport Central High School and a member of the Konepaka Ketiwa Lodge Order of the Arrow.

For his Eagle Scout project, he refurbished the brickwork and installed a permanent table and seating at Prospect Terrace Park in Davenport. This project required the approval of the Davenport City Council, the Scott County Historical Commission and the Davenport Department of Parks and Recreation.

Florence will attend Iowa State University in the fall.

Troop 7 will hold an Eagle Scout Court of Honor for him on June 9.

